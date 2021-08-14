From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Xavier P. M. Smothers and McKayla F. E. Schexsnayder, both of Spokane.

David C. Ledgerwood and Rachelle M. Strawther, both of Spokane.

Marquise Q. Whitsett and Mackenzie L. Strehlou, both of Spokane Valley.

Grant A. Jenkins and Caitlin E. Applegate, both of Spokane.

Ryan C. Kunz, of Spokane and Michelle T. Cady, of Mead.

Brandon Aujla and Brianna R. Sittig, both of Spokane Valley.

Trevor E. Oestreich, of Spokane and Natalie M. Craudell, of Colbert.

Jeremiah M. Garza, of Spokane and Hannah M. Spakousky, of Cheney.

Dakota N. Dowd and Makaila K. Gascon Jones, both of Spokane.

Dana C. Walters and Ariana Kamaliazad, both of Spokane.

Colby J. Dvorak and Sarah F. Pierson, both of Cheney.

Mark H. Cargill and Sarah L. Rogers, both of Spokane Valley.

Mark E. Smisek and Camelle L. Douglas, both of Spokane.

Connor M. Dreher and Stacy L. Loberg, both of Spokane Valley.

Tanaisha J. Marlin-Dimond and Danaisha R. S. Darbouze, both of Spokane.

John M. Engelhardt and Ashley M. Root, both of Spokane.

Alexander L. Kaye and Jessica L. Nelson, both of Greenacres.

Timothy B. Rubertt and Emily J. Stites, both of Spokane.

Nicholas C. Renner and Rylie J. Carty, both of Spokane.

Julion L. Bizzell and Winter D. Oaks, both of Spokane.

Jesse L. Forderer and Lauryn M. Heaton, both of Airway Heights.

Noah J. Zacek and Emily N. Baird, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Kelly Farrell, et al., v. Jonna Farrell, et al., restitution of premises.

Numerica Credit Union v. Cherie F. Albrecht, money claimed owed.

Horizon Credit Union v. Bruce M. Stinson, et al., money claimed owed.

Heather G. Dickinson v. Adam H. Juviler, et al., complaint for damages.

N & N Realty v. Curtis Finch, et al., restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Sara Anderson, restitution of premises.

Joseph Lachnit, et al., v. Triwest Healthcare Alliance Corporation, et al., medical malpractice.

Home Place Northwest LLC v. John N. Wavada, restitution of premises.

Witiuk Family Properties v. Kristopher Coleman, restitution of premises.

Olivia Butterman v. Elder Auto Sales, seeking quiet title.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Rozonsky, Kory J. and Stauffer, Dan S.

Herrera, Nicole N. and Michael J.

Dukes, Carolyn M. and Osborne, Jesse J.

Spangle, Herman L. and Lona S.

Marlow, Ashley T. and Daniel J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Jesse L. Hayden, 34; 85 days in jail with credit given for 85 days served, 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to failure to remain at the scene of an accident-injured person and third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Tuutau T. Fanene, 33; restitution to be determined, three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to malicious harassment.

Charles C. Rocha, 37; 76 days in jail with credit given for 76 days served, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft and two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Steve A. Singh, 38; 28 days in jail, two counts of no-contact order violation.

Peter A. Sontrop, 56; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Breanna L. Stead, 30; 20 days in jail, theft.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Ryan J. Chapman, 31; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

James J. Lewis Jr., 39; 16 days in jail with credit given for 12 months probation, reckless driving, no-contact/protection order violation and harassment.

Nathan L. Petty, 39; 34 days in jail with credit given for 35 days served, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation.

Nichole F. White, 34; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, 18 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Zeffrium D. McLeod, 35; $2000 fine, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated and hit and run unattended vehicle.

Judge Donna Wilson

Emilio Gutierrez-Contreras, 23; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, 24 months probation, no-contact/protection order violation.

Faizon L. Rawlins, 29; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Randy N. Roger, 15 days in jail with credit given for 15 days served, 18 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Yohannes P. Repsold, 22; $500 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Nicholas J. English, 25; $500 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Allen C. Gehring, 57; $750 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Norissa M. Wilcher Fernandez, 27; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Commissioner Eric J. Dooyema

Robert G. Myers, 60; $750 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Mark A. Steele, 50; 30 days in jail with credit given for two days served, 60 days in jail converted to 180 days electronic home monitoring, 18 months probation, driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock.

Mark J. Tietge, 60; $5,000 fine, 180 days in jail with credit given for 14 days served, first-degree driving with license suspended and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.