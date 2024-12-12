Man accused of chasing down car, shooting two men in head after downtown Spokane bar fight

A 22-year-old man accused of shooting two men in the head this summer after a fight outside a downtown Spokane bar made his first appearance Thursday in Spokane County Superior Court on assault and attempted murder charges.

Moses Adedeji was arrested three weeks after the July 7 shooting at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina upon his return from vacation in the United Kingdom, according to a U.S. Marshals Service news release at the time.

Adedeji was booked into the Wake County Detention Center in Raleigh and then transferred to the Spokane County Jail, where the jail roster indicated he was booked on Nov. 13. He made his first appearance in Spokane County District Court shortly after and then the case was bound over to Superior Court.

He faces two counts of first-degree attempted murder and two counts of first-degree assault.

Superior Court Commissioner Eugene Cruz maintained Adedeji’s bond Thursday at $1 million.

Deputy Prosecutor Patrick Schaff said Adedeji, who appeared virtually in yellow jail clothing, is an “extreme risk” to the public given the shooting allegations and asked Cruz to maintain the $1 million bond.

Adedeji’s attorney, Kyle Madsen, argued for a $40,000 bond, which Madsen said his client would be able to post with the help of community members. He said Adedeji, who has a limited criminal history, was working at Amazon and owned and operated Top Box Express LLC, a trucking company, at the time of the shooting.

Cruz said Adedeji, if convicted, is facing a significant prison sentence, which could be an incentive to flee the area if released.

“Fortunately, no one’s life was ended on that particular occasion,” Cruz said.

According to court documents, several fights broke out about 1:45 a.m. on July 7 outside the Globe Bar & Kitchen on Division Street and Main Avenue. The fights broke up, and Spokane police officers, who were in the area working bar patrol, stayed to deter further fighting. At about 2 a.m., officers heard gunshots nearby.

Officers contacted an SUV on Washington Street and Cataldo Avenue, not far from the Podium, and found two victims, 29-year-old Jesse Douglas and 20-year-old Sirsineca Legardy, with gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital.

A man in the SUV told police he was downtown with his girlfriend and friend, Legardy. After the bars closed, they got into a car and drove away. A car pulled up next to them, and he said he saw a flash and heard multiple gunshots coming from the car.

The man’s girlfriend told police she, her boyfriend and three other men got into the car and left. As they were driving off, she heard someone yell, “They’re shooting at us!” Before ducking down, she saw what she believed to be a newer model sedan with a Black person with long hair in the driver’s seat shooting out the car.

The two victims, Douglas and Legardy, told police they didn’t know who shot them or what prompted the shooting. Douglas said some people he was with prior to the shooting were involved in the altercation outside the bars in that area.

Another witness described the shooter to police as a Black man with dreadlocks, which fit Adedeji’s description in court Thursday.

Video footage from a Spokane Transit Authority bus shelter showed Adedeji driving a tan-colored sedan the wrong way to catch up to the victims’ vehicle. At one point, the two cars were side by side at Riverside Avenue and Division Street.

The light turned green, and the driver pulled into the path of the SUV when firearm muzzle flashes and smoke can be seen coming from the car Adedeji is driving, the footage showed. Glass can be seen falling to the ground from Adedeji’s car.

Police body camera footage minutes before the shooting showed Douglas and Adedeji at the scene of the scuffle. A woman with Adedeji pulled him away from the area and can be heard calling Adedeji, “Moses.” The orange shirt Adedeji wore in the body cam footage appeared to match the one Adedeji wore when he drove the car up to the SUV and fired shots, according to the footage.

Adedeji’s roommate told police he loaned his Chevy Cobalt to Adedeji to go out with friends the night of the shooting. When Adedeji returned the car, the window that shattered in the shooting was damaged, the roommate reported.

Adedeji told the roommate he had been “jumped” downtown before being involved in a shooting, the roommate told police. Adedeji then left the country on a planned trip.

Adedeji’s friend told police he and the defendant got in a fight outside the Globe Bar, and the fight was broken up by police. Adedeji then left the area, and he didn’t see him for a few days. Adedeji texted his friend a few days later asking him if he was able to install a window in a car, the man said.

Another person with Adedeji and his friend reported that it appeared Adedeji was trying to pick a fight with a group when they went outside the bar. She told police she and Adedeji’s friend held Adedeji back from fighting the group. When they let go, Adedeji went back to the group and a fight ensued, according to documents.

Police searched the car Adedeji was driving and found broken car glass from the window and bullet defects from bullets coming from the car, court records say.

A search of Adedeji’s apartment found two 9 mm pistols and a torn orange shirt that appeared to match the one Adedeji was wearing the morning of the shooting, documents say. Officers found a 9 mm casing at the shooting scene.

Adedeji is set for an arraignment Dec. 24. He remained in jail Thursday night.