Dog killed in Spokane drive-by shooting, police say

A dog was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting late Thursday night in northeast Spokane, according to the Spokane Police Department.

A person reported a man came to his home in the 3000 block of North Standard Street asking for someone before he left, according to Officer Daniel Strassenberg, spokesman for the department. A short time later, shortly before midnight, several rounds were fired at the residence, striking the homeowner’s dog.

Strassenberg said police took the dog to a pet emergency room, but the dog died.

Police have not determined whether the shooter was the same person who came to the resident’s home.

Detectives are investigating, and no arrests have been made.