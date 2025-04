A driver struck and killed a pedestrian Thursday night in Spokane’s West Hills Neighborhood.

The crash happened about 9:15 p.m. on Sunset Highway and Lewis Street, according to Spokane Police Officer Daniel Strassenberg, spokesman for the department.

The pedestrian, a woman, died. The driver cooperated with police and showed no signs of impairment, Strassenberg said. The driver was released without charges.

Police are investigating.