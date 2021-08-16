By From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Elias J. L. Barnett and Rozanna J. Owen, both of Deer Park.

Samuel J. Johnson, of Spokane Valley, and Ciera J. Mangis, of Spokane.

Tina M. Trahan and Penny M. Hook, both of Deer Park.

Kayla L. Rainer and Laraea M. Edwards-Martin, both of Medical Lake.

Taryn N. Russell and Adriene E. Turner, both of Otis Orchards.

Brett A. Seright and Hanna S. Halwas, both of Post Falls.

Ibzan M. Tejeda and Mayury Y. Madero, both of Spokane.

Antony A. Sizov, of Spokane Valley, and Selah F. Williamson, of Deer Park.

Jacob D. Jones and Shelby L. Rossow, both of Spokane Valley.

David A. Adams and Jennifer B. Adams, both of Spokane.

Joshua K. Carter and Joni A. Schaefer, both of Liberty Lake.

Bryan L. Doramus and Kayla G. Kubik, both of Spokane.

Kaenan J. Carrigan and Layla J. M. Worley, both of Spokane.

Nicholas C. Casey and Andria J. McAdams, both of Newman Lake.

Jordan M. Shaw and Shelby S. Scouton, both of Rosalia, Wash.

Joseph A. Gonzales and Amanda R. Malone, both of Spokane Valley.

Jerald A. Swensen and Sarah J. Dixit, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Shirley Sideras v. Steven D. Aeschliman, D.D.S., P.S., complaint.

Vicki Welton v. Discount Tire Co., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Travis S. Franklin v. Washington State Department of Corrections, et al., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Vaudrey, Russell H. and Jody L.

Pierce, Chelsea M. and Wardell, Patrick A.

Dalton, Katherine A. and J. W.

Simpson, Devon E. and Daniel R.

Hastings, Ashley R. and Hamilton, Tommy J.

Saxton, Connie J. and Bruce L.

Forney, Mikel F. and Holly L.

Vanhorn, Susan D. and Robert B.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Chase A. Wilson, 20; restitution to be determined, six days in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of criminal mischief, first-degree criminal trespass and after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.

Amanda G. Rios, also known as Amanda G. Mendez-Hilliard, 30; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft and fourth-degree assault.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Jason W. Dieugenio, 51; $6,724.50 restitution, 10 days in jail, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Abdiqadir A. Osman, 28; $10,41.65 restitution with additional restitution to be determined, $1,54.86 fine, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, six months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault, reckless driving and second-degree malicious mischief.

Gary D. McCabe, 56; $2,000 restitution, 36.75 months in prison, 36.75 months probation, after being found guilty of residential burglary.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Todd G. Tuflija, 58; 13 months in prison with credit for time served to be determined, 36 months probation after pleading guilty to first-degree possession of depictions of minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

James F. Pope, 57; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Judge Charnelle Bjelkengren

Aaron D. Williams, 27; 21 months in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Gregory S. Pincelli, Liberty Lake; debts of $139,958.

Alison K. Shodahl, Newman Lake; debts of $142,858.

Harley W. and Ginger L. Clark, Spokane; debts of $220,524.

Heidi A. and Normand R. Carmain, Moses Lake; debts of $23,583.

Kimberly F. Jenkins, Spokane; debts of $32,571.

Shawnee Rodriguez, Moses Lake; debts of $97,549.

Wage-earner petitions

Kenneth W. Wier, Deer Park; debts of $285,492.

Gabrielle N. McCormick, Spokane; debts not listed.

Gayla S. Gilbert, Spokane; debts of $68,377.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Quinn P. Abraham, 49; 100 days in jail, no-contact order violation.

Antoine L. Bailey, 28; 60 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Adam T. Butler, 40; 90 days in jail, theft.