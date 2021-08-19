10 under $10 Aug. 20-27 – ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender,’ Susan Mulvihill, Goodnight Suzie and Dirty Betty

1 “The Vegetable Garden Pest Handbook” – 11 a.m. Friday, hosted by the Friends of Manito via Zoom. Master gardener and The Spokesman-Review columnist Susan Mulvihill discusses her book “The Vegetable Garden Pest Handbook.” To register, visit thefriendsofmanito.org and click on “The Vegetable Garden Pest Handbook” under “Upcoming Events.” Admission: FREE

2 Virtual Trivia: “Avatar: The Last Airbender” – 2 p.m. Friday, hosted by the Spokane County Library District via Zoom. Open to children ages 10 and older, this trivia night will test your knowledge of all seasons of “Avatar: The Last Airbender” and “The Legend of Korra.” To register, visit scld.org and click on “Events.” Admission: FREE

3 “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” – at dusk Friday, Pavillion Park, 727 N. Molter Road, Liberty Lake. “An ancient prophecy seems to be coming true when a mysterious presence begins stalking the corridors of a school of magic and leaving its victims paralyzed.” Directed by Chris Columbus. Rated PG. 161 minutes. For more information, visit pavillionpark.org. Admission: FREE

4 Bemiss’ Music Under the Oaks – 6 p.m. Friday, Hays Park, 1812 E. Providence Ave. Family-friendly group the Jerry at Tricks will perform a range of country-western and rock and roll tunes. Admission: FREE

5 Shakespeare in the Park – 6:30 p.m. Friday, Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. The Spokane Shakespeare Society presents an outdoor production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” directed by Amanda Cantrell and Jamie Suter. To find the exact location, visit my.spokanecity.org/riverfrontspokane. For more information, visit spokaneshakespearesociety.org and call (509) 625-6601. Admission: FREE

6 Goodnight Suzie – 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Indie pop group Goodnight Suzie visits Zola. This event is for ages 21 and older. For more information, visit zolainspokane.com, and call (509) 624-2416. Admission: FREE

7 Dirty Betty – 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave, Coeur d’Alene. Rock group Dirty Betty visits the Moose Lounge. This event is for ages 21 and older. For more information, visit Moose Lounge on Facebook. Admission: FREE

8 “Raya and the Last Dragon” – at dusk Saturday, Pavillion Park, 727 N. Molter Road, Liberty Lake. “In a realm known as Kumandra, a reimagined Earth inhabited by an ancient civilization, a warrior named Raya is determined to find the last dragon.” Directed by Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada. Rated PG. 107 minutes. For more information, visit pavillionpark.org. Admission: FREE

9 The Farm Chicks Vintage and Handmade Fair – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St., Spokane Valley. Returning after last year’s canceled event, the Farm Chicks Vintage and Handmade Fair will feature hundreds of vintage and handmade goods vendors. For information, visit thefarmchicks.com, and call (509) 954-1692. Admission: $10 for adult weekend pass, free for children ages 12 and younger.

10 Floating Crowbar – 1 p.m. Sunday, Coeur d’Alene City Park, 415 Fort Grounds Drive, Coeur d’Alene. Irish/Celtic group Floating Crowbar join the Haran Irish Dancers for an evening of music and dance. For more information, visit cdaid.org/parks. Admission: FREE