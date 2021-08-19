Business beat

Law

The Spokane County Bar Volunteer Lawyers Program has hired two staff attorneys to work with low-income clients facing eviction in Spokane County.

The positions are part of Washington state’s new Right to Counsel program enabled by SB5160 and funded through the Washington Office of Civil Legal Aid.

Edith M. Martinez brings years of experience as an attorney in private practice representing clients in civil and criminal courts, indigent clients through Airway Heights and city of Cheney Municipal Courts.

She also served as a criminal-justice-administration-panel attorney with the U.S. District Court.

Martinez has been working as a contract attorney through VLP’s Eviction Defense Program and is a 1996 graduate of Gonzaga University School of Law.

Ryan J. Hunt has extensive legal experience, including at the the Thurston County Prosecutor’s office. He served with the Spokane and Thurston County Juvenile Court as a guardian ad litem.

He also worked with the General Practice Indian Law Clinic and Kalispel Tribal Court.

Hunt is a 2021 graduate of Gonzaga University School of Law and took the bar exam in July.