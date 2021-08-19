River Park Square hosting job fair Thursday

Employers at River Park Square are hiring for more than 50 positions via job fair this week.

Businesses participating in the job fair include such employers as MUV Fitness, Bath & Body Works, Cosmic Cowboy Grill, Sephora, Lush and Urban Outfitters.

The job fair will take place 4-7 p.m. Thursday on the first level of River Park Square, 808 W. Main Ave.