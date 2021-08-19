Stream on Demand: Hugh Jackman plays private eye in ‘Reminiscence,’ Kidman hostess in ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’

By Sean Axmaker For The Spokesman-Review

Hugh Jackman plays a private detective who helps clients recover lost memories, and Rebecca Ferguson is his new client in “Reminiscence” (2021, PG-13), a mix of private eye thriller, romantic drama and science-fiction odyssey. Streams same days as theaters, available for 31 days only beginning Friday. (HBO Max)

The surreal, tragic musical “Annette” (2021, R) from Leos Carax and the pop duo Spark, starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard as a glamorous couple whose baby has an exceptional gift, is an operatic romantic drama that has been polarizing audiences and critics since it debuted at Cannes. (Amazon Prime)

“Sweet Girl” (2021, R) stars Jason Momoa as a widower whose quest for vengeance against a pharmaceutical company puts him and his daughter (Isabela Merced) in harm’s way. (Netflix)

“The Chair” (TV-MA) stars Sandra Oh as the first woman of color serving as chair of a failing English Department of an Ivy League university. The satirical drama uses humor to explore the complicated issues of respect, inclusivity, sensitivity and social justice roiling in academia and the culture at large. (Netflix)

Nicole Kidman plays hostess to “Nine Perfect Strangers” (TV-MA) in the drama set at a boutique resort that promises healing and transformation to the strangers of the title (among them Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Bobby Cannavale and Regina Hall). Three episodes available, new episodes on Wednesdays. (Hulu)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson team up again in the action comedy “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” (2021, R) with Salma Hayek joining the duo. Also on DVD and at Redbox.

Netflix

Taylor Kitsch is an American police officer assigned to help create a new police force in Berlin in the aftermath of World War II in “The Defeated” (Germany, TV-MA).

Kid stuff: “The Loud House Movie” (2021, TV-Y7), a feature-length spinoff of the animated kids show, sends the sprawling family to Scotland.

Amazon Prime Video

Martin McDonagh’s dark-humored crime drama “In Bruges” (2008) stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as hitmen in hiding.

Hulu

Indie drama “The Hate U Give” (2018, PG-13) stars Amandla Stenberg as a Black teenager who witnesses the shooting death of a childhood friend by a white patrolman.

HBO Max

The two biggest movie monsters around go toe-to-claw in “Godzilla vs. Kong” (2021, PG-13).

The documentary “In the Same Breath” (2021, TV-MA) looks at the earliest days of the novel coronavirus in China and the U.S.

Disney+

“Growing Up Animal” follows the journeys of baby animals from womb through infancy.

Other streams

“Heels” (TV-MA) stars Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig as brothers in the professional wrestling world of Georgia. New episodes on Sundays. (Starz)

Episodes of “The Walking Dead: Season 11” (TV-MA) stream a week before their respective cable debuts. (AMC+)

Sean Bean and Stephen Graham star in the limited-series prison drama “Time” (not rated) from BAFTA-winning writer Jimmy McGovern. (BritBox)

New on disc and at Redbox

