From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Andrew R. Botterbusch and Emily R. Baldwin, both of Moscow.

Todd M. Fayant and Xandria D. Brixey, both of Spokane.

Joshua J. Morris and Cara L. Nickolaus, both of Spokane.

Chad M. Anderson and Gloria A. Jolley, both of Spokane.

Tyler W. Tipke and Ashley B. Garland, both of Spokane Valley.

Bailey T. Weir and Hollie T. Blue, both of Spokane.

Cody J. Link and Mary K. Howerton, both of Richland.

Austin G. Mead and Torri L. Pownall, both of Spokane.

Brian B. Havens and Danielle R. Gwinn, both of Spokane.

Christopher J. Crawley and Jessica N. Leavitt, both of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Tieler J. Walker and Jessica L. Higginson, both of Spokane Valley.

Michael R. Johnson and Diane R. Berg, both of Liberty Lake.

Andrew P. O’Connor Reid and Chanel C. Winters, both of Spokane.

Michael T. Ruby and Michaila J. Powell, both of Spokane.

Nathan J. Archer, of Cheney and Abigail J. Moody, of Medical Lake.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Sandra Rasmussen v. Farrar Brothers LLC, et al., property damages.

Delbert Carman v. Tyson Carman, seeking quiet title.

Paul Mitchell, et al., v. Allstate Insurance Company, complaint for damages.

American Express National Bank v. Darin Dietz, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Kari Adeoye, money claimed owed.

Mark Thulean v. Allstate Fire and Casualty, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. James Murray, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Don Palmanteer, money claimed owed.

Discover Bank v. Jessica L. Krebs, money claimed owed.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Andre, Katherine A. R and Cobb, Evan L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Scott A. Schroeder, 34; 60 months in prison with credit for time served to be determined, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary-domestic violence, two counts of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence and two counts of violation of order.

Devon P. Boeving, 28; 50 days in jail with credit given for 50 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Stormie Heltsley, 25; 42 days in jail, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Justin W. Dennis-Kentner, 40; one day in jail, hit/run unattended property and reckless driving.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Casey D. Thompson, 25; eight days in jail, obstructing officer and second-degree trespass premises.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Joshua W. Covey, 26; $1,245.50 fine, 90 days in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Eva L. Payne, 60; $750 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Cody W. Reynolds, 34; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Matthew J. Tysor, 41; $750 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Donna Wilson

Joshua I. Armstrong, 42; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Lenetta M. Moses, 24; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, no-contact/protection order violation.

Merajildo R. Reyna Jr., 54; 11 days in jail with credit given for 11 days served, 24 months probation, no-contact/protection order violation.

Dayna M. Baer, 38; $15 fine, three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 12 months probation, no-contact/protection order violation.

Anthony A. Brown, 24; 31 days in jail with credit given for 31 days served, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault.