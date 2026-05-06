Victim in South Hill shooting spoke to men in truck before shot fired, court docs say

Spokane police are still trying to identify a suspect in the April 30 shooting in the 900 block of East 33rd Avenue, according to Officer Tricia Leming, spokeswoman for the department.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Derek Foreman, 47. The medical examiner’s office originally said Foreman died from a gunshot wound in his “right lower extremity” at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and ruled the death a homicide. The office said Tuesday it changed Foreman’s cause and manner of death to “pending” to further investigate.

Search warrant documents filed Friday in Spokane County Superior Court say officers responded about 8:45 a.m. on April 30 to a reported shooting in or near 937 E. 33rd Ave., a mint green home located a few blocks south of the Manito Shopping Center.

Police said in a news release that witnesses reported Foreman was shot in the front yard of the home and someone was doing CPR.

An older Ford truck occupied by two white men and parked across the street from the home was described as the vehicle “associated” with the shooting, court records show.

Foreman died at the hospital 45 minutes after the shooting, according to court records.

A 51-year-old man left the area on foot after the shooting and was seen hiding an item in a nearby pile of wood or bark. Officers detained the man, who had blood on his hands, nearby. Officers identified the item stashed in the pile as a cellphone and collected it.

Detectives questioned the man and then released him without charges, according to the release.

A witness told police she saw an older red pickup truck parked in front of the home, court documents say. The witness said she saw Foreman, a bald white man with tattoos, speaking to two white men in the truck.

She then heard a “pop,” which she believed was a gunshot. She saw the 51-year-old man coming out of the house with his hands on his head saying, “I messed up.” The man went west on 33rd Avenue toward Grand Boulevard and hid something in a pile of bark before she lost sight of him.

Police said the shooting appeared to be isolated and there was no threat to the community.

The medical examiner’s office confirmed Foreman was the same man identified in a Fox 13 Seattle news story in 2014 where the news outlet said Foreman was a “white supremacist gang member” and convicted felon who went by the street name “Savage.” He was wanted by law enforcement at the time for “breaking probation on a drug bust,” the story reported. Officers at the time believed Foreman could be in the Tri-Cities but may have gone to the Spokane area.

A GoFundMe to raise money for a memorial service for Foreman raised $1,120 as of Wednesday.