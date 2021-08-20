Ford-Corkscrew Fire growth slows; thunderstorms expected through Friday

Sophia McFarland The Spokesman Review

A flash flood warning is in effect Friday afternoon through Saturday for portions of Washington, including Chelan, Ferry, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, and Stevens counties.

The Ford-Corkscrew fire in Stevens County showed signs of slowing Friday morning, but storms could pose concerns to wildfire containment.

The Ford-Corkscrew fire slightly grew on Friday to 15,019 acres, with the same 14% containment as Thursday. The fire showed moderate fire behavior Thursday due to the impacts of heavy smoke and increased cloudiness. Torching and spotting continued with active fire spread overnight, according to a news release from the team fighting the fire.

Evacuations remained for the towns of Ford, Clayton, Tumtum, and Springdale.

Greg Koch, a forecaster for the National Weather Service, said that the arrival of showers and thunderstorms late Friday and into Saturday should slow fire activity through much of Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Koch said that lightning is expected to begin Friday afternoon throughout Central and Eastern Washington. He said that lightning will be accompanied by significant amounts of rainfall and if burn spots experience rain, they might be “vulnerable to flash flooding.”

Multiple road closures remain in effect nearby the fire.

The Cedar Creek fire in Okanogan County is 55,026 acres and 55% contained as of Friday morning. The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest said that the fire showed little significant growth on Thursday, and predicted the same for Friday.

The Cub Creek fire is 69,903 acres and 65% contained. The national forest said that while there was some activity on the north end of the fire, it did not threaten any of the containment lines already in place.