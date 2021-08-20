The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

A&E >  Entertainment

Reggae band Rebelution headlines Pavilion at Riverfront

UPDATED: Fri., Aug. 20, 2021

Southern California rock-reggae band Rebelution headlines the Pavilion at Riverfront Park on Wednesday.
By Ed Condran edc@spokesman.com

You never know what Rebelution will do when the Southern California rock-reggae band hits the stage. The Santa Barbara-based quartet’s quarterback, vocalist Eric Rachmanny, calls audibles onstage a la Bruce Springsteen.

While supporting its 2016 album, “Falling Into Place,” drummer Wesley Finley laughed when he spoke about the band’s freewheeling vocalist.

“He keeps us on our toes,” Finley said. “Sometimes, we’ll extend a jam and dub it out, and other times Eric will start singing lyrics borrowed from other songs. When that happens, the rest of us will look at each other and just smile as if saying, ‘Hold on, here we go!’ ”

Rebelution, which also includes keyboardist Rory Carey and bassist Marley D. Williams, is supporting its latest album, “In the Moment,” which dropped in June.

Expect a healthy dose of Rebelution’s latest material when the band performs Wednesday at the Pavilion at Riverfront. Also, count on improvisation. Every Rebelution show I’ve experienced has been wildly different thanks to Rachmanny, who lives in the moment like few frontmen.

Rebelution appears Wednesday at the Pavilion at Riverfront, 574 West N. Howard St. Tickets are $25 and $39.95. Show time is 5:30 p.m. For more information: (509) 625-6600 and spokanepavilion.com.

