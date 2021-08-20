Spokane restaurant Italia Trattoria requiring patrons to show proof of vaccination

As restaurants nationwide face the responsibility of keeping customers and employees safe amid rising cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant, one local establishment is now requiring patrons to provide proof of vaccination for indoor dining.

Italia Trattoria on Wednesday began requiring proof of vaccination from customers, a decision that co-owner and general manager Bethe Bowman said was made to ensure safety and continued survival of the restaurant.

“We decided it was just the right thing to do,” Bowman said. “Our thought is we need to keep our business as safe as possible. It’s basically for the survival of our restaurant, the safety of our guests and employees, and to let people know that we care about them.”

Chef Anna Vogel is cooking on the line each night at Italia Trattoria and if she were to get sick, the restaurant would have to close as a tight labor force has resulted in fewer available workers, Bowman added.

The decision to implement a vaccination policy is not meant to be a political statement or discriminate against anybody, Bowman said.

“We just want to get safety under control … I understand that not everybody is going to respect (the vaccination) policy,” she said. “Everybody has different opinions, but it’s the best decision for our business right now.”

Although a handful of people have voiced opposition online to Italia Trattoria’s proof of vaccination policy, a majority of patrons have been supportive of the decision, Bowman said.

On the first evening of implementing the vaccination policy, sales were steady and the employees felt comfortable, Bowman said.

A couple that had not been in a restaurant since March 2020 came in to celebrate their anniversary at the restaurant because it implemented the vaccine policy, Bowman said.

The restaurant is also requiring masks when not dining at a table. Children 12 years and under are required to wear masks when not eating.

Gov. Jay Inslee announced Wednesday that masks will be required in most indoor settings starting Aug. 23.

More than 100 restaurants in Seattle are requiring proof of vaccination. Earlier this month, New York City became the first to implement a vaccine policy for indoor dining, followed by San Francisco and New Orleans.

Italia Trattoria joins a growing number of Spokane-based establishments that have implemented a proof of vaccination policy.

The owners of Neato Burrito and Baby Bar in downtown Spokane began requiring proof of vaccination from customers earlier this month.

On July 24, another Spokane hangout, nYne Bar and Bistro, at 232 W. Sprague Ave., began requiring vaccinations for customers who intended to dance for local music acts. nYne has since temporarily closed its dance floor.

Also, Lucky You Lounge announced via Facebook it’s requiring patrons to present proof of vaccination or present a negative COVID-19 test 48 hours prior to attending concerts.