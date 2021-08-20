From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Daniel M. Melin and Kendra L. Richardson, both of Spokane Valley.

Jeremy A. Collins and Paige A. Monasmith, both of Spokane.

Devin C. Prewett and Jessica N. Etchart, both of Spokane.

Dillon J. Gogarty and Katelynn A. Scheib, both of Spokane.

Eduardo Olmos-Joaquin and Nahiely A. Heredia Gutierrez, both of Cheney.

Spencer R. McIntire, of Spokane, and Dante M. Cummings, of Nine Mile Falls.

Zachary S. Wallace and Averie F. Hollis, both of Spokane.

Timothy M. Parente and Nicole L. Dukes, both of Spokane.

Caleb A. Meyer and Kinzie L. Dittman, both of Spokane Valley.

Robert J. Myles and Susan J. Harvey, both of Spokane.

Brandon C. Hancock and Aubrey M. Reed, both of Spokane.

Cody A. Thorp and Cinthya M. Ibarra, both of Spokane Valley.

Joshua F. Foster and Jessika A. Birr, both of Spokane.

Herbert L. Boissineau and Sanjuanita Rodriguez, both of Spokane.

Kevin E. Delp and Christina R. Delp, both of Medical Lake.

Grant T. Kuwada and Holly A. Eagle, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Horizon Credit Union v. Scott K. Gallagher, money claimed owed.

Mathis Apartments LLC v. Sara Beal, restitution of premises.

CSC Investments LLC v. Tim Trierweiler, restitution of premises.

Richard Mayer v. Department of Corrections, et al., complaint for damages.

Walker’s Property Management LLC v. Lois Perkins, et al., restitution of premises.

DPG2 LLC v. Adam Gilliland, et al., restitution of premises.

Cynthia Sorensen v. Karen Cruz, restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Holman, Jared C. and Cinthia Q.

Jasiak, Emily C. and Michael E.

Story, Brooke M. and Isaac B.

Riebli, Carl J. and Angelica

Kinlin, Ronald L. and Sherry R.

Newell, Justin and Merissa

Williams, Timothy W. and Jennifer F.

Siggson, Brandi M. and Shawn C.

Cunningham, Kathryn M. and Ryan J.

Garcia, Jody J. and Ronald R.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Brian W. Loss, 41; $15 fine, 30 months in a prison-based alternative, 30 months probation, after pleading guilty to three counts of violation of order.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Joshua R. Crawshaw, 26; $111.98 restitution, 12 months and one day in prison with credit given for 223 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief, third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances, second-degree theft and three counts of fourth-degree assault.

Venus S. Reedy, 42; four days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Christopher J. Sanchez, 45; 12 months in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

Johnathan A. Thomas, 29; 67 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and firsts-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Daniel J. Schauble, 57; 24 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Judge John O. Cooney

Jacob L. Gier, 27; restitution to be determined, 27; two months in jail with credit given for 39 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Dillon S. Bogart, 27; $500 fine, seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Carol F. Falls, 61; $75 fine, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.