News >  Crime/Public Safety

Kootenai County authorities looking for reported Lake CdA drowning victim Sunday afternoon

UPDATED: Sun., Aug. 22, 2021

By Kip Hill kiph@spokesman.com(509) 459-5429

Kootenai County authorities are looking for a man who went missing near the Lake Coeur d’Alene city beach just after 3 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release.

A person on a boat called in the missing person, and a dive team was launched. The missing person was described as a man in his 40s with a red shirt and sandals.

If anyone witnessed the drowning, they are asked to call the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 446-1300.

