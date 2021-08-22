Kootenai County authorities looking for reported Lake CdA drowning victim Sunday afternoon
UPDATED: Sun., Aug. 22, 2021
Kootenai County authorities are looking for a man who went missing near the Lake Coeur d’Alene city beach just after 3 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release.
A person on a boat called in the missing person, and a dive team was launched. The missing person was described as a man in his 40s with a red shirt and sandals.
If anyone witnessed the drowning, they are asked to call the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 446-1300.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.