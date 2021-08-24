From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Alec T. Bennett and Haley M. Feider, both of Spokane.

Andrew M. Ingham and Sandra J. Kytan, both of Spokane.

Khristian C. Fomasi, of Spokane Valley and Brianna L. Stevens, of Newport.

John Bychkov and Margarita V. Yatchenko, both of Spokane.

Jeffrey C. Stiltz and Chelsea A. Weigelt, both of Spokane.

Tristan C. Reed and Kiara R. M. Patterson, both of Spokane.

Joseph E. Hunstad and Laura S. Alaniz, both of Spokane.

Dylan L. Gilmore and Jessica M. Blacke-Cleveland, both of Spokane.

Zachary T. York and Priscilla E. May, both of Reno, Nevada.

Danyon R. D. Reed and Julie R. Kipp, both of Spokane.

Ted M. J. Courtney and Lori L. Kunz, both of Spokane.

Seth G. Peterson, of Nine Mile Falls, and Brooke A. Graham, of Spokane.

Colson R. D. Cripps and Kelly M. Howard, both of Spokane.

Malcolm R. Lucassen and Alexis G. Cox, both of Spokane.

Matthew L. Cone and Phoebe S. Clark Tyson, both of Spokane Valley.

Sophia L. Hess, of Colbert and Ian J. Caudill, of Newport.

Caleb G. Pan and Julie McGuire Lerman, both of Spokane.

Samuel Cerbu, of Gresham, Oregon and Valeria Sin, of Spokane.

Schuyler A. Shannon and Brittani M. Urann, both of Spokane.

Kory A. D. Tollefson and Ashley M. Lynch, both of Rockford.

Robb C. Higgins and Laykin M. E. Boyes, both of Spokane.

Kendall A. Findley and Skyler R. Montgomery, both of Spokane Valley.

Andrew P. Becker and Allison R. Hunter, both of Spokane.

Mark E. Puffenbarger and Heather M. Baumer, both of Spokane.

Connor J. McRae and Angela M. Snarski, both of Redmond, Oregon.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Anthony Rosales v. Theresa M. Henning, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Cameron Reyes v. Richard Myers, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Nielson, Christopher and Rosier, Lisa

Albarado, Jessica M. and Timothy J.

Bailey, Valerie J. and Monte L.

Smith, Warren, Jr. and Cathy

Doung, Robyn K. and Hoa

Tindel, Corey M. and Annika M.

Nichols, Kimberlee K. and Caleb G.

Thompson, Tony B. and Kristine K.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Brandon L. Kenny, 23; two months in jail with credit given for 17 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Zon W. Cook, 21; $6,317.78 restitution with additional restitution to be determined, 90 days in jail, six months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft, first-degree trafficking in stolen property and second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Devon J. Holmes-Selk, 22; $15 fine, eight months in jail with credit given for 33 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief, violation of order and fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Tyler L. Windham, 24; $205.03 restitution, 18 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Stephanie D. Diluzio, 28; 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Brittney L. Beech, 34; 44 days in jail with credit for time served to be determined, after pleading guilty to false statement/alternations/forgeries-certificate of title.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Wendy D. Lessor, Spokane, $197,150.

Charlene A. Phillips, Elk, $67,927.

Michael A. Saccheri, Spokane; debts not listed.

Tammy L. Smith, Spokane, $49,914.

Matthew D. Vera, Spokane, $231,700.

Jesse S. Wynne, Spokane Valley, $23,663.

Dennis E. and Sylvia D. Woolard, Springdale, $48,816.

Sunny L. Flesher, Kettle Falls, $23,583.

Wage-earner petitions

Antonio G. and Aurora G. Martinez, Warden, Washington, $111,704.