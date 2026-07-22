Data security breach in Kootenai County

Data from the Kootenai County computer network was breached and taken four months ago. The county announced what data was stolen on July 22 and is alerting those who are affected .

Data stolen included names, addresses, birthdays, Social Security numbers, taxpayer identification numbers, drivers license card numbers, medical information, health insurance information and payment card information. A small number of people’s fingerprints were stolen.

The county detected ransomware, which prevents someone from accessing files without a ransom payment, on its computer network March 30. After an investigation was launched in March by a third party cybersecurity and data forensics company, the county learned that data was taken from the county network by cybercriminals.

On July 2 the county finished a review of what information was involved, who were affected and where those people live.

Kootenai County has sent out notice letters to individuals who were affected by the data breach and has a notification on the county website as well.