Seniors can register for fall prevention class online
UPDATED: Wed., Aug. 25, 2021
A free online class on prevention falls for seniors ages 60 and older will be offered next month by Aging & Long Term Care of Eastern Washington.
The award-winning “A Matter of Balance” course is evidence-based to help adults who are concerned about falling or have fallen. It’s aimed at helping participants remain independent while staying involved in activities.
Enrollment is required by Sept. 3 for the class that starts Monday, Sept. 13. For more information or to register, call (509) 458-2509 Ext. 217.
Each year in Washington state, about 1 in 4 adults ages 65 and older reports falling. Nationwide, about 37% of falls tend to result in injury that restricts activity or results in medical issues such as broken bones and brain trauma.
The online class includes nine two-hour sessions for groups of eight to 12 participants led by two certified coaches. Sessions will have group conversations, problem solving, gentle physical exercise and assertiveness training.
Class-related tech support and computer skills training are included, the agency said. The ALTCEW’s evidence-based falls prevention programs also includes FallsTalk done by telephone.
