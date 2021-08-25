The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Day 55° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Features

Seniors can register for fall prevention class online

UPDATED: Wed., Aug. 25, 2021

A senior receives a COVID-19 vaccine from a health care worker on Feb. 3 after arriving on a bus to a vaccination site at Anquan Boldin Stadium in Pahokee, Fla. (Associated Press)
A senior receives a COVID-19 vaccine from a health care worker on Feb. 3 after arriving on a bus to a vaccination site at Anquan Boldin Stadium in Pahokee, Fla. (Associated Press)
By Treva Lind treval@spokesman.com(509) 459-5439

A free online class on prevention falls for seniors ages 60 and older will be offered next month by Aging & Long Term Care of Eastern Washington.

The award-winning “A Matter of Balance” course is evidence-based to help adults who are concerned about falling or have fallen. It’s aimed at helping participants remain independent while staying involved in activities.

Enrollment is required by Sept. 3 for the class that starts Monday, Sept. 13. For more information or to register, call (509) 458-2509 Ext. 217.

Each year in Washington state, about 1 in 4 adults ages 65 and older reports falling. Nationwide, about 37% of falls tend to result in injury that restricts activity or results in medical issues such as broken bones and brain trauma.

The online class includes nine two-hour sessions for groups of eight to 12 participants led by two certified coaches. Sessions will have group conversations, problem solving, gentle physical exercise and assertiveness training.

Class-related tech support and computer skills training are included, the agency said. The ALTCEW’s evidence-based falls prevention programs also includes FallsTalk done by telephone.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.