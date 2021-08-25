Washington records
UPDATED: Wed., Aug. 25, 2021
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Jeremy L. Strebeck and Jesse L. Hutchinson, both of Spokane.
Zachary L. Treece, of Spokane and Morgan I. Pipkin, of Spokane Valley.
Dylan S. B. Von Jess and Melody L. Green, both of Spokane.
Albert J. Green and Cassidy K. Clarkson, both of Spokane.
Charles M. Elliott, of Chattaroy and Kaylee L. Swackhamer, of Spokane.
Darin J. Finnigan and Kaitlynn J. Blair, both of Spokane.
Conor C. Sayres, of Seattle and Hilary L. Zetlen, of Boston, Massachusetts.
Benjamin M. Gintner and Kayla N. Flack, both of Chattaroy.
Kenneth J. Warto and Tamera L. Cloke, both of Spokane.
Jarel L. Pittman and Kelly M. Stovall-Raney, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
County Ridge Estates LLC v. Shelbie L. Harding, restitution of premises.
Robert H. McKinnis v. Bill Woodhead, et al., restitution of premises.
Progressive Direct Insurance Company, et al., v. Stacy L. Gerber, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Farrell Sargent, et al., v. John Hurd, et al., restitution of premises.
Pete Whipple, et al., v. Jana Johnson, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Rita A. Bradley v. Thomas Yocum, et al., complaint for damages resulting from personal injuries sustained in motor vehicle-pedestrian collision.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Huckins, Earline J. v. Olson, Steven L.
Dunn, Cheyenne M. and Bradley M. M.
Roehl, Laura C. and Matthew J.
Snow, Larry D., Jr. v. Betts, Brandelyn L.
Marriages decreed invalid
Wickstrom, Cassandra L. and Andrew R.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Harold D. Clarke III
Thomas J. Kimberling, 39; 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault-domestic violence.
Judge Charnelle Bjelkengren
Douglas W. Peterson, 45; restitution to be determined, 46 months in prison, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of theft of a motor vehicle and attempt to elude a police vehicle.
Judge John O. Cooney
Anthony A. Brown, 24; $15 fine, 34 days in jail with credit given for 34 days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of violation of order and fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.
Judge Julie M. McKay
Michael J. Devenere, 40; $15 fine, 18 days in jail with credit given for 18 days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of violation of order.
Jason F. Layne, 45; three months in jail with credit given for 49 days served, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.