From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jeremy L. Strebeck and Jesse L. Hutchinson, both of Spokane.

Zachary L. Treece, of Spokane and Morgan I. Pipkin, of Spokane Valley.

Dylan S. B. Von Jess and Melody L. Green, both of Spokane.

Albert J. Green and Cassidy K. Clarkson, both of Spokane.

Charles M. Elliott, of Chattaroy and Kaylee L. Swackhamer, of Spokane.

Darin J. Finnigan and Kaitlynn J. Blair, both of Spokane.

Conor C. Sayres, of Seattle and Hilary L. Zetlen, of Boston, Massachusetts.

Benjamin M. Gintner and Kayla N. Flack, both of Chattaroy.

Kenneth J. Warto and Tamera L. Cloke, both of Spokane.

Jarel L. Pittman and Kelly M. Stovall-Raney, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

County Ridge Estates LLC v. Shelbie L. Harding, restitution of premises.

Robert H. McKinnis v. Bill Woodhead, et al., restitution of premises.

Progressive Direct Insurance Company, et al., v. Stacy L. Gerber, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Farrell Sargent, et al., v. John Hurd, et al., restitution of premises.

Pete Whipple, et al., v. Jana Johnson, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Rita A. Bradley v. Thomas Yocum, et al., complaint for damages resulting from personal injuries sustained in motor vehicle-pedestrian collision.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Huckins, Earline J. v. Olson, Steven L.

Dunn, Cheyenne M. and Bradley M. M.

Roehl, Laura C. and Matthew J.

Snow, Larry D., Jr. v. Betts, Brandelyn L.

Marriages decreed invalid

Wickstrom, Cassandra L. and Andrew R.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Thomas J. Kimberling, 39; 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault-domestic violence.

Judge Charnelle Bjelkengren

Douglas W. Peterson, 45; restitution to be determined, 46 months in prison, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of theft of a motor vehicle and attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Judge John O. Cooney

Anthony A. Brown, 24; $15 fine, 34 days in jail with credit given for 34 days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of violation of order and fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Michael J. Devenere, 40; $15 fine, 18 days in jail with credit given for 18 days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Jason F. Layne, 45; three months in jail with credit given for 49 days served, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.