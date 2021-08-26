Aaron Schunk hits two-run home run, Spokane Indians beat first-place Everett 4-2

Aaron Schunk went 2 for 3 with a two-run home run and the visiting Spokane Indians beat the Everett AquaSox 4-2 in the third of a seven-game High-A West series on Thursday.

[BOX SCORE courtesy MILB.com]

The Indians (53-45) drew within four games of first-place Everett (57-41).

Indians starter Will Ethridge (3-5) allowed two runs on three hits and two walks with eight strikeouts over six innings. He threw 95 pitches, 57 for strikes.

Spokane broke the ice in the first on a solo home run in the first inning by Ezequiel Tovar, his second of the season at High-A.

Schunk crushed his seventh home of the season and second of the series, a two-run shot, in the fourth to make it 3-0.

Cade Marlowe made it a one-run ballgame in the sixth with a two-run home run, his 11th of the season.

The Indians picked up an insurance run in the eighth. Hunter Stovall walked, went to second on a groundout and scored on a two-out RBI single by Brenton Doyle.

Dugan Darnell pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 10th save of the season.

The series continues with a doubleheader on Friday starting at 5:05 p.m.

Around the league

Tri-City 10, Eugene 2: Jeremy Arocho went 3 for 5 with three RBIs and the Dust Devils (40-59) beat the visiting Emeralds (57-43). Griffin Mazur knocked in a pair for Tri-City.

Vancouver 8, Hillsboro 6: Philip Clarke went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and the visiting Canadians (45-54) topped the Hops (44-54). Rafael Lantigua homered for the C’s, his seventh of the campaign.