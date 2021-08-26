By From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Blake F. Robins and Julia R. Fontana, both of North Bend, Washington.

Jonathan A. Tipton and Amber R. Whipple, both of Spokane Valley.

Michael R. McIntire and Rylee K. Franklin, both of Hayden, Idaho.

Bradley S. Jansen and Lindsay S. Kleinschmit, both of Spokane.

Garrett L. W. Green and Taylor N. Rost, both of Vancouver.

Conor L. Ray and Alexis N. McMahon, both of Spokane.

Shawn E. Rosman and Amy B. Violette, both of Spokane.

Christopher A. Page and Taylor M. Sandy, both of Chattaroy.

Christian E. Gadea, of Spokane Valley and Kameron M. Hill, of Bonners Ferry.

Brian C. Claypool and Amber N. Stanford, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Zachary B. McConnell and Alexandria A. Ransom, both of Colbert.

Brett R. Scott and Lindsay K. Teter, both of Spokane Valley.

Yoonsoo Nam and Eunbee Kim, both of Spokane.

James K. Bass and Sarah L. Geibel, both of Newman Lake.

Christopher J. Leavitt and Alissa M. Scott, both of Spokane.

Jonathan P. Cole and Mae P. Smith, both of Spokane.

Kristopher M. Kyllo and Prisila C. Moreno, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Daniel J. Stoddard v. Joey P. Hamilton, seeking damage for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Christopher J. Reich, et al., v. Chris Souza, restitution of premises.

Paul Myers v. Lori Myers, complaint for declaratory judgment and contribution.

George Farag v. Nida Haddadeen, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Johnson, Tiffany G. and Meade, Robert D.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Nicholas R. Taylor, 42; restitution to be determined, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree trafficking in stolen property, second-degree theft, second-degree vehicle prowling and two counts of forgery.

Pamela J. Hays, also known as Pamela J. Chester, 51; two days in jail, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Evelyn A. Howard, 53; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Amir M. Nuriddeen, 21; $1,062.46 restitution, six months probation, after pleading guilty to theft of a firearm.

Joseph F. Sica, 24; $1,069.49 restitution with additional restitution to be determined, three months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault (DUI).

Owen J. Ennis, 25; day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to, third-degree assault-domestic violence.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Isha M. Al Harbi, 34; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Brandon S. McAdams, 26; $750 fine, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Joshua J. Hall, 32; $750 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Dayton R. Larson, 20; $500 fine, 18 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to negligent driving.

Andrew J. Leone, 37; $500 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Donna Wilson

Shane J. Rainwater, 29; $500 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 36 months probation, five counts of fourth-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

Daniele L. Williamson, 42; 20 days in jail with credit given for 20 days served, no contact/protection order violation.

Darin J. Winters, 59; $15 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, no contact/protection order violation.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Tory D. Canoy, 51; $5,000 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.