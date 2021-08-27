Prep football: Gerrit Cox scored five touchdowns, Sandpoint rolls over Post Falls in season opener

Gerrit Cox scored five touchdowns and visiting Sandpoint beat Post Falls 35-7 in a season-opening nonleague game for both teams on Friday.

It was Sandpoint’s first win over Post Falls since 2015.

Cox scored on TD runs of 2, 2, 3 and 37 yards and hauled in a 39-yard pass reception.

Junior quarterback Parker Pettit carried 17 times for 174 yards.

After the Sandpoint defense forced a punt on Post Falls’ first possession, the Bulldogs scored on their first play, as Pettit found Cox down the sideline for a 39-yard touchdown pass.

On its next series, Sandpoint went on a 10-play drive, with Pettit picking up 12- and 14-yard chunks on the ground, which culminated on Cox’s 2-yard scoring run.

Early in the second quarter, Cox busted up the middle for a 25-yard run and Pettit ran the ball 23 yards to the Post Falls 3, where Cox pounded it to give the Bulldogs a 21-0 lead.

Post Falls got on the board on the next possession as a nine-play drive ended when Jacob Sullivan scored on a 1-yard plunge to make it 21-7 at intermission. Jaxon Anderson connected on passes of 19, 20 and 16 yards in the drive.

Sandpoint scored on its first two possessions of the second half, as Cox got loose for 37- and 5-yard scoring runs to put the game away.

Sandpoint hosts Coeur d’Alene and Post Falls travels to take on Rigby next week.

Lake City 14, Lakeland 3: Josiah Weaver threw two second-half touchdown passes and the visiting Timberwolves topped the Hawks in a nonleague game. Eric Bumbaugh scored on a 5-yard pass and Zach Johnson hauled in a 25-yarder for Lake City.

Lewiston 49, Kuna 31: Jared Jelinek picked off a pass in the endzone and ran it back 104 yards for a touchdown and the Bengals outlasted the visiting Kavemen in a nonleague game. Cruz Hepburn added a 60-yard touchdown run for Lewiston.

Moscow 16, Grangeville 6: Leon Hutton threw for 346 yards and Isaiah Murphy rushed for 80 rushing yards and two touchdowns as the visiting Bears beat the Bulldogs in a nonleague game. Grangeville scored on a 34-yard pass from Jared Lindsley to Miles Lefebvre.

Other area scores

South Fremont 27, Timberlake 12: The visiting Tigers were tamed by the Cougars.

Lincoln County (MT) 14, Bonners Ferry 13: The visiting Badgers were edged by the Lions.

Kellogg 32, St. Maries 0: The host Wildcats shut out the Lumberjacks.

Wallace 46, Kootenai 42: The visiting Miners edged the Warriors.

Clark Fork 56, Troy (MT) 8: The visiting Wampus Cats handled the Trojans.

Lakeside 30, Lewis County 26: The Knights outlasted the visiting Eagles.