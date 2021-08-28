Former Washington State receiver River Cracraft signs with 49ers

From staff reports

Former mainstay Washington State wide receiver River Cracraft signed a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday.

Cracraft, a four-year starter for the Cougars from 2013-16, had inked a one-year extension with the Niners in February before being waived Aug. 24.

He appeared in San Francisco’s first preseason game against Kansas City on Aug. 14, registering two catches for nine yards and two punt returns for four yards.

Cracraft (6-foot, 198 pounds) started one game and played in nine with San Francisco last season, recording 41 yards on six receptions. He also returned five punts for 40 yards - an average of eight yards per return.

He returned 12 punts and three kicks for the Denver Broncos in 2018 and was on the team’s roster in 2019.

San Francisco waived receiver Richie James to make room for Cracraft. James had accumulated 689 yards receiving on 38 catches across 40 games since being drafted in the seventh round in 2018.