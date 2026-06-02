WSU lands commitment from athlete Adrian Barnett for seventh pledge in class of 2027

PULLMAN – Washington State is adding some versatility to its next recruiting class.

The Cougars have landed a commitment from class of 2027 athlete Adrian Barnett, who announced his decision on social media Tuesday, giving his new team their seventh pledge of the class.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 195 pounds, Barnett hails from the King’s Academy in Sunnydale, California, where last fall he played wide receiver and defensive back. He reeled in 36 catches for 583 yards and nine touchdowns, plus two interceptions and 34 tackles on defense. His flexibility appears to be a key part of his game.

That helped Barnett field offers from future Pac-12 members San Diego State and Colorado State, plus UNLV, New Mexico, Florida International, Army and a few FCS clubs including Montana and Sacramento State. His full list of offers included Portland State, Penn, Princeton, Georgetown, Dartmouth and Cornell.

For WSU, it’s the second commitment in as many days. On Monday, the Cougars earned a commitment from class of 2027 tight end Owen Yurosek, whose 6-foot-4 frame figures to make him an imposing presence when he arrives on the Palouse next year.

So far, the Cougars have five commitments from the state of California, perhaps signaling a return to what has traditionally been key recruiting pipeline for the program. Last year under former coach Jimmy Rogers, coaches leveraged their previous connections to the Midwest and Louisiana to recruit players from there, which was a bit of a risk considering how far away those areas are from Pullman.

Now, WSU head coach Kirby Moore and assistants are back to the Golden State, which has produced many of the Cougars’ best players over the years.

WSU’s updated class of 2027:

• Adrian Barnett, ATH, The King’s Academy (Sunnydale, California)

• Owen Yurosek, TE, Bakersfield HS (Bakersfield, California)

• Ryan Harrington, 3-star QB, Anacortes HS (Washington)

• Josiah Rand, 3-star LB, Chaminade HS (West Hills, California)

• Marquez Wimberly, 3-star RB, Nazareth HS (Nazareth, Pennsylvania)

• Lopeti Malupo, 3-star DL, Archbishop Riordan (San Francisco)

• EJ Coleman, 3-star ATH, Folsom HS (Folsom, California)