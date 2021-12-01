Business beat

Banking

First Interstate Bank has promoted Lauri Mathews to senior loan servicing director, senior vice president. Mathews will oversee loan servicing functions for consumer, commercial, mortgage, small business administration and specialty loan products. She has more than 20 years of experience in lending.

Health care

Providence has selected Susan Stacey to be chief executive for its Inland Northwest Washington service area. She currently is chief operating officer and chief nursing officer for Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Children’s Hospital and has more than 35 years of experience since beginning her career as a registered nurse in Providence’s pediatric intensive care unit. She previously was executive director of the children’s hospital and women’s services and director for the orthopedic service line and PICU nurse manager. Stacey has a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Washington State University and an MBA in health care management.

Cancer Care Northwest has hired Dr. Bryan J. Ager as a radiation oncologist. Ager graduated magna cum laude from Western Washington University with a degree in biochemistry and earned a medical degree from the University of Texas Medical Branch. He completed specialty training in radiation oncology at the University of Utah Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City. Ager is experienced in an array of radiation techniques including, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity-modulated radiation therapy, low-dose rate and high-dose rate brachytherapy and image-guided radiation therapy.

Utilities

Inland Power & Light announced the promotion of Jennifer Lutz to chief administrative officer. Lutz will head the member service, communications, conservation, safety and human resource departments. She started at the company in 2010 as a communications specialist and later assumed several supervisory and management positions. Lutz previously worked at Sterling Savings Bank (now Umpqua Bank) and worked in public relations for Microsoft’s Digital Media Division. Lutz has a bachelor’s degree in Business from the University of Washington.