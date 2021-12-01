Montana man pleads guilty to September assault, girlfriend’s kidnapping

A man who was accused of hitting and kidnapping his girlfriend pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree assault and one count of unlawful imprisonment, according to court documents.

Brandon Marquardt, 39, was arrested Sept. 13 on suspicion of these charges after a witness found a woman later identified as Marquardt’s girlfriend bleeding on the side of Barker Road in Spokane Valley.

The victim told deputies she had tried to end the relationship shortly before he found her the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The evening of Sept. 12, Marquardt told the victim to get into his Subaru and they drove toward the airport.

During that drive, the victim told investigators, Marquardt slapped and punched her. He threatened to kill her and then refused to take her to the hospital, the victim told investigators. She was eventually treated at the hospital after a witness found her on Barker Road, and that’s where investigators interviewed her.

At the time, Marquardt told deputies the victim caused her own injuries, and said she had started to punch and kick him.

The maximum sentence for second-degree assault is 10 years in jail and a $20,000 fine; the standard is 13 to 17 months with 18 months of community custody. For unlawful imprisonment, the maximum penalty is five years in jail and a $10,000 fine; the standard is 9 to 12 months and 12 months in community custody.

Marquardt’s sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 4, 2022, according to court documents.