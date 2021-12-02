Stage listings for Dec. 3-10 – Dan Soder, ‘The Nutcracker,’ ‘Saving Christmas’ and ‘Babes in Toyland’

Comedy

Brad Williams – A California native, Williams started doing standup as a teenager and has been touring since. He has appeared on “Live at Gotham,” “The Tonight Show,” Comedy Underground” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” Friday and Saturday, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $22-$35. (509) 318-9998.

Dan Soder – Dan Soder is a comedian whose first standup special, “Not Special,” premiered on Comedy Central this year. Other credits include Comedy Central’s “The Half Hour,” John Oliver’s “New York Stand Up” and “Inside Amy Schumer.” Thursday, 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 10 and 11, 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $30. (509) 318-9998.

Dance

Gonzaga Snowflake Showcase – Featuring work from student-taught classes, academic classes and the premiere works for the Gonzaga Repertory Dance Companies. Friday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Magnuson Theatre at Gonzaga University, 502 E. Boone Ave. $5.

Semi-Formal Holiday Ball – Rumba lesson for beginners begins at 7 p.m. Floor opens for general dancing from 8-10 p.m. Singles or couples and dancers of all skill levels welcome. Also featuring refreshments, door prizes and mixers. Bring a nonperishable food item to donate to the food bank. Friday, 7-10 p.m. Ponderay Events Center, 401 Bonner Mall Way, Suite E, Ponderay. $9 adults; $5 teens. (208) 263-0271.

Contra Dance – Traditional New England-style contra dance with the Jam Band. Dance instruction is 7:15-7:30 p.m. with open dancing at 7:15-9 p.m. Proof of vaccination against COVID-19 required. Wednesday, Woman’s Club of Spokane, 1428 W. Ninth Ave. $10 general; $7 members; free ages 18 and younger. (509) 838-5667.

Theater

Ellen Travolta Presents “Saving Christmas” – Ellen Travolta, Molly Allen and Abbey Crawford will read and tell stories, sing songs and bring a little brightness to the holiday season. Directed by Troy Nickerson and accompanied by Jenny Shotwell on piano and Kristina Phillips on bass. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 5 p.m. on Sunday, through Dec. 19. Coeur d’Alene Resort, 115 S. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $30. (208) 765-4000.

Spokane Symphony Special: “The Nutcracker” With State Street Ballet – The Spokane Symphony welcomes back State Street Ballet of Santa Barbara for its 10th year of dancing to Tchaikovsky’s memorable score. More than 70 local young dancers complete the cast. Conducted by Morihiko Nakahara. Led by artistic director of the State Street Ballet Rodney Gustafson. Friday, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m. Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox, 1001 W. Sprague Ave. $23-$96. (509) 624-1200.

“Babes in Toyland: A Musical” – Wicked Uncle Barnaby runs the toy shop with his comic-ruffian assistants Roderigo and Gonzorgo, and he turns children into dolls and sell them for gold. Lovable Jane and Alan who are his next victims. Enjoy the wonderful characters of Mary, Mary, Quite Contrary; Tom-Tom, the Piper’s Son; Jack and Jill; and Little Miss Muffet in this Christmas classic. Friday, and Dec. 10 and 17, 7 p.m. Saturday, and Dec. 11 and 18, 2 p.m. Sunday, and Dec. 12 and 19, 2 p.m. School day show is Wednesday, 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Spokane Children’s Theatre, 2727 N. Madelia Ave. $16 adults; $15 senior and military; $12 ages 12 and younger. (509) 328-4886.

“The Joy of Christmas” – Celebrate holiday magic and jubilant song offered by Northwoods Performing Arts. Dinner service available an hour before each performance. Friday and Saturday, and Tuesday, Wednesday and Dec. 10 and 11, 7:30 p.m. Friday is a special Gala Night performance, serving prime rib for $35. Circle Moon Theater, 3642 N. SR 211, Newport. $12 show only adults; $10 show only children and seniors; $25 dinner and show;. (208) 448-1294.

“An Iliad” – Directed by Susan Hardie and starring Robert Tombari, this modern-day retelling of Homer’s classic uses poetry and humor to tell a story of war, loss and hope. This show is a fundraiser for 2022 production costs. Attendees can meet the staff, crew and board of directors. Proof of vaccination required. Friday through Sunday, 7 p.m. Stage Left, 108 W. Third Ave. $30. (509) 838-9727.

“Ha!!mark Holiday Special” Improv Show – A fully improvised satire of heartwarming holiday movies full of twists, turns and (of course) romance. Rated for general audiences. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. $8. (509) 747-7045.

The Met: Live in HD: “Eurydice” – Rising American composer Matthew Aucoin brings a captivating new take on the ancient Greek myth of Orpheus, who attempts to harness the power of music to rescue his beloved from the underworld. Saturday, 9:55 a.m. (live) and Wednesday, 1 and 8:30 p.m. (encore). Saturday showing is also available at Regal Riverstone, 2416 Old Mill Loop. Coeur d’Alene. Regal Cinemas NorthTown, 4750 N. Division St. $18.90-$25.20. (509) 489-0570.

Safari – Live improve performance for mature audiences. Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Blue Door Theatre 815 W. Garland Ave. $8. (509) 747-7045.

Holiday Patron Gala – Enjoy an open bar, Spokandy truffles, appetizers and silent auctions while meeting the cast of “Corpus Christi” and hearing special announcements about the 2022 events and shows. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Stage Left, 108 W. Third Ave. $50. (509) 838-9727.

“Traditions of Christmas: A Musical Spectacular” – A Radio City Music Hall-style show featuring Christmas classics brought to life with song and dance and performed by 35 cast members donning more 300 costumes. Dec. 10, 7 p.m.; Dec. 11 and 18, 1, 4 and 7 p.m.; Dec. 12 and 19, 2 and 5 p.m.; Dec. 17, 5 and 7 p.m.; Dec. 22, 3, 5 and 7 p.m. Salvation Army Kroc Center, 1765 W. Golf Course Road, Coeur d’Alene. $36 adult; $29 senior and military; $23 ages 4-12. (208) 667-1865.