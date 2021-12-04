Prep roundup: Jayden Stevens paces Gonzaga Prep in season opener; Kayla Jones lifts Ferris in overtime

Roundup of Saturday’s high school basketball action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

All games nonleague unless otherwise noted.

Boys

Gonzaga Prep 70, Walla Walla 49: Jayden Stevens scored 21 points and the Bullpups (1-0) beat the visiting Blue Devils (1-2). Jamil Miller added 13 points and Carter Collins had 12 off four 3-pointers for G-Prep. Diego Jaques led Walla Walla with 19 points.

Kamiakin 74, Lewis and Clark 55: Tyler Bilodeau scored 27 points and the visiting Braves (2-0) beat the Tigers (0-2). Peter Dress made four 3-pointers and added 14 points for Kamiakin. Liam Cleary scored 11 points and Landon Lewis added 10 for LC.

Wenatchee 53, Ridgeline 51: Trent Goodall scored 17 points and the visiting Panthers (2-0) edged the Falcons (1-2). Brayden Allen paced Ridgeline with 15 points and Isaac Richardson added 11.

Sandpoint 62, East Valley 55: Jacob Eldridge and Parker Childs scored 11 points apiece and the Bulldogs (1-1) beat the Knights (0-2). Diezel Wilkinson led EV with 24 points and Luke Holecek added 18.

West Valley 59, Lakeland 51: Turner Livingston scored 13 points and the host Eagles (3-0) topped the Hawks (1-2) in the Border Clash. Grady Walker and Jackson Harty added 11 points apiece for WV. Bryce Henry led Lakeland with 20 points.

Pullman 70, Lakeside 56: Jaedyn Brown scored 11 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter and the visiting Greyhounds (3-0) beat the Eagles (1-2). Brown hit five 3-pointers, and Grayson Hunt shot 75% from the field to add 18 points for Pullman. Calvin Mikkelsen led Lakeside with 17 points.

Liberty 76, Kettle Falls 52: Tayshawn Colvin scored 23 points, Colton Marsh added 19 and the visiting Lancers (3-0) beat the Bulldogs (0-2). Zane Edwards led Kettle Falls with 19 points.

Post Falls 71, Moses Lake 56: The Trojans (1-2) beat the visiting Chiefs (0-3). Details were unavailable.

Girls

Ferris 55, Moses Lake 54 (OT): Kayla Jones scored 15 points and hit a 3-pointer in overtime to help the Saxons (2-1) top the visiting Chiefs (0-2). Elliot Hencz added 12 points for Ferris. Meagan Karstetter led Moses Lake with 21 points.

Chiawana 51, University 42: Malia Ruud scored 29 points and the Riverhawks (2-0) beat the visiting Titans (1-2) in Pasco. Eliannah Ramirez led U-Hi with 20 points.

Kamiakin 70, Lewis and Clark 48: Nikole Thomas scored 23 points and the visiting Braves (2-0) beat the Tigers (0-2). Brooklyn Jenson led LC with 15 points, Nyah Ankcorn had 12 and Katie MacKenzie added 11.

Wenatchee 58, Ridgeline 55 (OT): Kristina Blauman and Madison Stirling scored 16 points apiece and the visiting Panthers (1-1) beat the Falcons (0-3) in overtime. Kaydin Renken led Ridgeline with 15 points while Emma Myers and Roxy Robinson added 12 apiece.

West Valley 55, Lakeland 41: Chloe DeHaro scored 20 points and the Eagles (2-0) beat the visiting Hawks (2-3) in the Border Clash. Delani Walker and Abbie Sicilia added 11 points apiece for WV. Addie Kiefer led Lakeland with 22 points.

Lakeside 48, Pullman 41: Ayanna Tobeck scored 13 points, Macy Cummings added 11 and the Eagles (2-1) beat the visiting Greyhounds (0-3). Elsie McDougle and Audrey Pitzer led Pullman with 10 points apiece.

Liberty 64, Kettle Falls 22: Ellie Denny scored 21 points, Teagan Colvin added 13 and the visiting Lancers (3-0) beat the Bulldogs (0-1). Denny added nine rebounds with three blocked shots while Colvin had 13 boards and eight assists.

Chewelah 41, Oakesdale 19: Brooke Bennett and Sophia Nevarez scored 15 points apiece and the Cougars (1-0) beat the Nighthawks (0-1).

Lake City 72, Meridian 39: Kendall Pickford scored 22 points, Spohia Zufelt added 21 and the host Timberwolves (6-0) beat the Warriors (2-4).

Coeur d’Alene 54, Eagle 53: Madi Symons scored 22 points, Skylar Burke added 15 and the host Vikings (2-0) edged the Mustangs (2-6). Molly Johnson led Eagle with 17.

Post Falls 52, Rocky Mountain 22: The Trojans (1-1) beat the visiting Grizzlies (2-4). Details were unavailable.