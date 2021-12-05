The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Pacific NW

1-year-old girl dies from gunshot wound in Washington state

UPDATED: Sun., Dec. 5, 2021

Associated Press

GRANITE FALLS, Wash. — Authorities in Washington state are investigating the fatal shooting of a 1-year-old girl.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responding to a weapons assault complaint Saturday evening in Granite Falls and arrived to find the girl with a gunshot wound. She was later pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office major crimes unit is investigating. Granite Falls is city of almost 4,000 people located about 40 miles northeast of Seattle.

