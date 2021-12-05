NFL Locals: Gardner Minshew returns to spotlight, leads Eagles to victory in replacement

From staff reports

Minshew Mania is back, albeit temporarily.

Gardner Minshew stepped in to start in place of injured Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts on Sunday, and the former Washington State signal-caller shredded the New York Jets’ defense in a 33-18 win in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Minshew, who finished 20-for-25 passing for 242 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions, led the Eagles to points on their first seven possessions.

Minshew completed 14 of 15 passes for 188 yards in the first half, including touchdown passes of 36 and 25 yards to tight end Dallas Goedert.

Despite Minshew’s performance, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said after the game that Hurts will return to his starting role when he recovers from an ankle injury.

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp (Eastern Washington) compiled eight catches for 129 yards for the Los Angeles Rams in a 37-7 rout of Jacksonville at home.

More importantly, he found his way into the end zone for the first time since Halloween when he hauled in a 29-yard TD pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford early in the third quarter.

Kupp leads the NFL in receptions (100), receiving yards (1,366) and touchdown catches (11).

Arizona safety Jalen Thompson (WSU) ended Chicago’s first possession with an interception, setting up the Cardinals for their first touchdown in a 33-22 win at Chicago.

Thompson also recorded 10 tackles, stepped in front of an Andy Dalton pass intended for Jakeem Grant and returned the interception six yards to the Bears 28. Arizona took a 7-0 lead four plays later.

Defensive end Samson Ebukam (EWU) registered three tackles for San Francisco in a 30-23 loss at Seattle.

Linebacker Benson Mayowa (Idaho) made two tackles for the Seahawks.