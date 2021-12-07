Cache Reset
COVID cases, hospitalizations continue steady decline in Spokane area

UPDATED: Tue., Dec. 7, 2021

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. (HOGP)
By Arielle Dreher arielled@spokesman.com(509) 459-5467

The COVID-19 case rate and weekly hospitalizations continue to decline in Spokane County, data from the health district show.

New cases of the virus have declined from 331 per 100,000 residents in the previous two weeks to 299 cases per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks.

There are also fewer people hospitalized with the virus in Spokane County than in late November.

Previously, there were 10 hospitalizations per day, but most recently there have been seven hospitalizations each day.

In Spokane County, 57% of the total population have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Here’s a look at local numbers:

The Spokane Regional Health District reported 149 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.

There have been 1,110 deaths due to COVID-19 in Spokane County residents.

There are 65 people hospitalized with the virus in Spokane hospitals.

The Panhandle Health District reported 131 new COVID cases and no additional deaths.

There are 78 Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus.

Arielle Dreher's reporting for The Spokesman-Review is funded in part by Report for America and by members of the Spokane community.

