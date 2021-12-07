Prep roundup: Dylan Darling scores 24 points to lead CV boys in OT, Teryn Garnder paces Mead girls in win

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school basketball action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

All games nonleague unless otherwise noted.

Boys

Central Valley 79, Mead 73 (OT): Dylan Darling scored 24 points and the Bears (3-0) outlasted the visiting Panthers (0-3) in overtime. Nathan Rowell scored 19 points with four 3-pointers for CV. Ryan Mount and Zack Reighard scored 18 points apiece for Mead.

University 90, Cheney 67: Jeremiah Sibley scored 22 points with three 3-pointers, Conrad Bippes added 21 and the Titans (2-1) beat the visiting Blackhawks (0-2). Evan Stinson led Cheney with 23 points and Josh Whiteley added 18.

Mt. Spokane 64, Lewis and Clark 39: Maverick Sanders scored 14 points, Ryan Lafferty added 12 and the visiting Wildcats (2-1) beat the Tigers (0-3). Liam Cleary led LC with 15 points and four 3-pointers.

Gonzaga Prep 68, North Central 60: Jayden Stevens went 10 of 17 for 23 points and the Bullpups (2-0) beat the visiting Wolfpack (0-2). Jamil Miller added 19 points and Carter Collins had 12 for G-Prep. Elijah Williams scored 22 points for North Central.

Ferris 71, Ridgeline 33: Kobe Smith scored 16 points with four 3-pointers and the Saxons (2-0) topped the Falcons (1-2). Alec Roland added 12 points for Ferris.

West Valley 65, Lakeside 56: Turner Livingston scored 25 points and West Valley (4-0) beat Lakeside (1-3). Ben Fried added 14 points for West Valley. Calvin Mikkelsen led Lakeside with 14 points.

Pullman 51, Lewiston 45: Jaedyn Brown scored 15 points, Grayson Hunt added 12 and the visiting Greyhounds (4-0) beat the Bengals (1-1). Jace McKarcher led Lewiston with 12 points.

Northwest Christian 63, Rogers 60: Avi West scored 25 points, Asher West added 16 and the visiting Crusaders (1-2) beat the Pirates (0-1). Geremiah Hilburn paced Rogers with 25 points.

Clarkston 70, Colfax 63: Dawson Blunt scored 25 points with five 3-pointers and the visiting Bantams (1-0) beat the Bulldogs (1-2). Damian Demler led Colfax with 26 points.

Colville 70, Kettle Falls 45: Rhett Foulkes scored 38 points and the Crimson Hawks (2-0) beat the visiting Bulldogs (0-4). Eli Armstrong and Braylen Pfeffer led Kettle Falls with 10 points apiece.

Freeman 63, St. George’s 39: Hayden Oyler and Taylor Wells scored 12 points apiece and the visiting Scotties (1-1) beat the Dragons (1-2). Boen Phelps added 11 points for Freeman. Mason Zarlingo led St. George’s with 10 points.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 77, Medical Lake 73: Chase Galbreath scored 23 points, Jayce Kelly had 18 and the Broncos (1-1) beat the visiting Cardinals (0-2). Jayce Kelly added 18 points for LRS. Tyler Sembly scored 21 points and Eugene Haas added 20 for Medical Lake.

Priest River 57, Riverside 56: The Spartans (1-1) beat the Rams (0-2). Details were unavailable.

Liberty 89, Davenport 86 (OT): Colton Marsh scored 30 points and the visiting Lancers (4-0, 2-0) beat the Gorillas (1-1, 1-1) in overtime in a Northeast 2B game. Tayshawn Colvin added 20 points for Liberty. Tennessee Rainwater scored 39 points and Brenick Soliday had 27 for Davenport.

Columbia (Hunters) 75, Northport 67: Owen Nelson scored 24 points and the Lions (0-1) beat the visiting Tigers (0-2).

Coeur d’Alene 69, Sandpoint 44: The Vikings (3-0) beat the Bulldogs (1-2) in an Inland Empire 5A/4A game. Details were unavailable.

Girls

Mead 56, Central Valley 39: Teryn Gardner scored 14 points and the Bears (2-1) beat the visiting Panthers (2-1). Haley Burns scored 12 points and Olivia Moore added 11 for Mead. Autumn Agnew led CV with 13 points.

Lewis and Clark 46, Mt. Spokane 41: Nyah Ankcorn scored 12 points with 12 rebounds and the Tigers (1-2) beat the visiting Wildcats (0-3). Brooklyn Jenson also notched a double-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and three steals while Katie Mackenzie had seven steals for LC. Bryten Gumke led Mt. Spokane with 19 points.

Gonzaga Prep 61, North Central 16: Taliah Lee scored 17 points, Lucy Lynn had 14 and the Bullpups (2-0) beat the visiting Wolfpack (0-1). Sitara Byrd scored 15 points and Shanaya Byrd added 12 rebounds for Gonzaga Prep.

Ferris 67, Ridgeline 25: Kendall Omlin scored 20 points and the Saxons (3-1) beat the visiting Falcons (0-4). Kacey Spink had 10 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and five steals for Ferris. Emma Myers led Ridgeline with 14 points.

University 66, Cheney 29: Cameron Roberts scored 16 points and the Titans (2-2) beat the visiting Blackhawks (0-2).

West Valley 63, Lakeside 31: Chloe DeHaro scored 18 points, Madison Carr added 16 and West Valley (3-0) beat Lakeside (2-2) in a battle of Eagles.

Lewiston 46, Pullman 27: Katy Wessels scored 10 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter and the Bengals (3-3) beat the Greyhounds (0-4).

Rogers 56, Northwest Christian 37: Paisley Cox scored 14 points, Ilia Larson added 12 and the visiting Crusaders (1-2) beat the Pirates (0-1). Jalayla Brown led Rogers with 19 points and four 3-pointers.

Colfax 58, Clarkston 39: Kendall Wallace and Maggie Ogden scored 10 points apiece but the Bantams (2-1) lost to the visiting Bulldogs (3-0).

Colville 48, Kettle Falls 46: Jordan True scored nine points and grabbed 12 rebounds and the Crimson Hawks (2-1) edged the visiting Bulldogs (0-4). Lavay Shurrum led Kettle Falls with 12 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.

Freeman 28, St. George’s 24: Jaycee Goldsmith scored 13 points and the visiting Scotties (1-1) beat the Dragons (1-2). Margreit Galow led StG with 11 points.

Medical Lake 58, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 46: Charde Luat scored 20 points, Delaney Gunther added 15 and the visiting Cardinals (2-1) beat the Broncos (0-3). Sydney Kinch led LRS with 24 points.

Riverside 50, Priest River 21: The Rams (1-1) beat the Spartans (0-4). Details were unavailable.

Liberty 55, Davenport 25: Teagan Colvin scored 23 points in the first three quarters and the visiting Lancers (3-0, 2-0) beat the Gorillas (0-1, 0-1) in a Northeast 2B game.

Valley Christian 36, Tekoa-Rosalia 28: The visiting Panthers (2-0) beat the Timberwolves (0-2). Details were unavailable.

St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 55, Touchet 15: Hailee Marty scored 10 points and the Eagles (1-1) beat visiting Touchet (0-1).

Coeur d’Alene 58, Sandpoint 27: Skylar Burke scored 26 points and the visiting Vikings (3-0, 1-0) beat the Bulldogs (2-3, 0-1) in an Inland Empire 5A/4A game. Madison Mitchell added seven points for CdA. Daylee Driggs led Sandpoint with eight points.

Lake City 47, Moscow 27: Kendall Pickford scored 19 points and the Timberwolves (3-0) beat the visiting Bears (1-0) in an Inland Empire 5A/4A game. Kamryn Pickford added 11 for Lake City.

Post Falls 66, Lakeland 37: Americus Crane had 19 points, Capri Sims added 16 and the visiting Trojans (2-2) beat the Hawks (1-3) in an Inland Empire 5A/4A game. Addie Kiefer paced Lakeland with 19 points.