Comfortably dumb comic Dan Soder to make his Spokane debut

Dan Soder’s life is pretty simple. The veteran standup loves the San Francisco 49ers, pro wrestling and comedy. “That’s the way it’s been since I was a kid, and it hasn’t changed,” Soder said while calling from Seattle. “Those are the things I love.”

Soder, 38, has made a career out of his latter passion. The self-deprecating humorist and actor, who has been delivering observational comedy for 17 years, will make his Spokane debut at the Spokane Comedy Club.

“It’s about time I come to Spokane,” Soder said. “I’ve heard a lot of really good things about that city.”

The Hartford, Connecticut, native, who grew up in Colorado will riff about relationships, celebrities and pets. “My dog rules,” Soder said. “She’s a COVID dog, I got her when we were in lockdown, and it helped a lot. When I couldn’t do comedy live, it gave me something else to focus on.”

Now that Soder is back on the road, he’ll often wax about the inconsequential. “I’m dumb,” Soder said. “I just want to make you laugh. I’m comfortable being dumb. But it’s a weird time now. Everybody is supposed to have an opinion on social media. But people get so upset that people don’t allow others to have a different opinion.

“People believe some unbelievable things. For instance, I have a friend who I truly love, and he believes the (2020 presidential) election was stolen. I responded to him by telling him that the 49ers won the Super Bowl. I told him the Niners won 10 points.”

The Niners led by 10 with six minutes left in the game but coughed up the advantage, and the Kansas Chiefs won in February 2020. “My friend didn’t like where I was going, but I had to say what I said,” Soder said.

Soder, who avoids political humor, offers comedy fans an escape much like his comedy heroes, Robin Williams and Dana Carvey, did a generation ago.

“I was obsessed with those guys and Jim Carrey and Eddie Murphy,” Soder said. “I loved watching Mel Brooks movies, like ‘Blazing Saddles’ and ‘Young Frankenstein,’ when I was a kid. They just made you feel good. It was like comfort food. That’s what I’m going for. I just want to take people away from what we deal with every day.”

Soder, who has appeared on MTV’s “Guy Code,” has been honing his acting skills on the Showtime drama “Billions.” “It’s a very cool show to be part of,” Soder said. “I got to learn how to act with all of these great actors. It’s an amazing opportunity to act with people like David Costabile, who is great on ‘Billions.’ “

However, Soder isn’t looking to use standup as a vehicle for a full-time TV gig. “My acting career is casual,” Soder said. “I already have a job, which is doing standup. This is what I love to do. I enjoy acting, but if I could do anything, it’s standup, and that’s what I’ve been lucky enough to do for nearly 20 years.”