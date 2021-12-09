‘Hamilton’ in Spokane: Single ticket sales open Tuesday for 2022 Best of Broadway show. Here’s how to avoid getting ripped off

If you Google “Hamilton tickets Spokane,” the search engine will already come up with several options to buy, even though tickets don’t go on sale to the general public until Tuesday.

One site is offering orchestra-level seats to a Saturday matinee for $800. Another has them for as much as $1,400. That’s per seat.

Don’t buy these tickets.

Even after the pre-sale and subscription tickets have been sold, there will be plenty of seats available. The best way to get tickets to any of the 24 performances of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s award-winning, massive Broadway hit – and the only way to make sure those tickets are legitimate – is to buy from either the Best of Broadway series producers themselves at broadwayspokane.com or TicketsWest, either online, by phone or in person at an authorized TicketsWest location.

WestCoast Entertainment spokesperson Peter Rossing warned that ticket resellers have been purchasing tickets and reselling for huge markups even though tickets remain available for face value, that is, between $38 and $249. WestCoast produces the broadway series in Spokane.

“We’re starting to hear people say, ‘Oh, I went and bought a ticket for $700,’ and we’re like, ‘Oh, boy, I hope that works out, because whoever you bought that from … can’t have bought it from us to resell to you,” Rossing said.

Sometimes, third-party sites will post prices for tickets on speculation, that is, before they’ve actually bought the tickets they’re trying to resell, Rossing explained. In other words, you might have a third-party site that can pay to appear high in the search engine rankings, but that doesn’t mean they can guarantee a seat.

Not all third-party sites are bad, Rossing said, but “buyer beware.”

If you’re hoping to resell tickets you can’t use, try Stubhub. WestCoast Entertainment has also partnered with sites like Travel Zoo and Lucky Seat on ticket deals in the past.

With pre-sale for tickets to Hamilton 2022 now available to subscribers and other select groups, WestCoast Entertainment and STCU Best of Broadway will open single ticket sales to the general public on Tuesday.

“Our subscribers have had a chance to get tickets for quite a while now, so the first week is probably more full, as well as some of the weekends,” Rossing said. But right now, “there’s definitely good availability.”

Hamilton will run from May 3-22, with two shows on Saturdays and Sundays; and at each of the 24 shows, there are nearly 2,500 seats, Rossing said.

For early access to single ticket sales, visit WestCoast Entertainment, STCU Best of Broadway and First Interstate Center for the Arts on Facebook.

With various obstacles over the last two years in mind, sales for the first week of performances have been high, but no dates were sold out as of Wednesday afternoon.

“Subscriptions have done really well because it was a great way to get a Hamilton ticket along with the other shows,” Rossing said. “And once we put additional Hamilton tickets on sale to season and newsletter subscribers – that was big.”