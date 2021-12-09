Police seek information on Hummer believed to be involved in Hayden hit-and-run
UPDATED: Thu., Dec. 9, 2021
Police sought information from the public Thursday on an SUV that investigators believe struck a pedestrian in Hayden earlier this week.
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle at about 4:20 p.m. near Ramsey and Tugboat roads. The victim was treated at the scene before being taken to Kootenai Health for nonlife-threatening injuries, deputies said.
The suspect’s vehicle was initially described as a dark 1990s Jeep Grand Cherokee, but deputies have since located surveillance video that suggests it was a mid-2000s black Hummer H3.
Deputies asked for the public’s help locating the vehicle. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has seen the Hummer is asked to contact the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 446-1300.
