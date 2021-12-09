Stage listings for Dec. 10-27 – Chase Myers and Travis Nelson, Josh Blue and Jo Koy

Comedy

Dan Soder – Dan Soder is a comedian whose first standup special, “Not Special,” premiered on Comedy Central this year. Other credits include Comedy Central’s “The Half Hour,” John Oliver’s “New York Stand Up” show, “Inside Amy Schumer,” and he’s appeared multiple times on “Conan” and “@midnight.” Friday and Saturday, 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $30. (509) 318-9998.

Chase Mayers and Travis Nelson – Two club favorites co-headline for one night only. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $10-$16. (509) 318-9998.

Josh Blue – Following his groundbreaking win on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” in 2006, Josh Blue has risen through the ranks to become a well-established headliner at venues throughout the world. Blue performs more than 200 shows a year, continuing to spread laughter and break down stereotypes of people with disabilities. Thursday, 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 17, 7:30 and 10:30 p.m.; Dec. 18, 7:30 (sold out) and 10:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $15-$30. (509) 318-9998.

Jo Koy: Just Kidding World Tour – Koy has come a long way from his modest beginnings performing at a Las Vegas coffee house. As one of today’s premiere standup comedians, Koy brings his infectious and explosive energy onstage. Dec. 17, 8 p.m. First Interstate Center for the Arts, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. $39.50-$79.50. (509) 279-7000.

Dance

Spokane Folklore Society Annual Christmas Contra – With Nora Scott and Banna Damhs. Community dance. No experience necessary. Beginner workshop 15 minutes before the dance. No partner needed. All are welcome. Saturday, 7-10 p.m. East Spokane Grange, 1621 N. Park Road, Spokane Valley. $10 nonmembers; $8 students and members. (509) 928-0692.

Contra Dance – Traditional New England-style contra dance with the Jam Band. Dance instruction is 7:15-7:30 p.m. with open dancing at 7:15-9 p.m. Proof of vaccination against COVID-19 required. Wednesday, Woman’s Club of Spokane, 1428 W. Ninth Ave. $10 general; $7 members; free ages 18 and younger. (509) 838-5667.

Theater

Ellen Travolta presents “Saving Christmas” – Ellen Travolta, Molly Allen and Abbey Crawford will tell stories and sing songs for the holiday season. Directed by Troy Nickerson and accompanied by Jenny Shotwell on piano and Kristina Phillips on bass. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 5 p.m. Sundays. Through Dec. 19. Coeur d’Alene Resort, 115 S. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $30. (208) 765-4000.

“The Joy of Christmas” – Celebrate holiday magic and jubilant song offered by Northwoods Performing Arts. Dinner service available an hour before each performance. Friday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Circle Moon Theater, 3642 N. SR 211, Newport. $12 show only adults; $10 show only children and seniors; $25 dinner and show;. (208) 448-1294.

“Babes in Toyland: A Musical” – Wicked Uncle Barnaby runs the toy shop with his comic-ruffian assistants, Roderigo and Gonzorgo, and he turns children into dolls and sells them for gold. Lovable Jane and Alan are his next victims. Enjoy the wonderful characters of Mary, Mary, Quite Contrary; Tom-Tom, the Piper’s Son; Jack and Jill; and Little Miss Muffet in this Christmas classic. Friday and Dec. 17, 7 p.m. Saturday and Dec. 18, 2 p.m. Sunday, and Dec. 19, 2 p.m. Spokane Children’s Theatre, 2727 N. Madelia Ave. $16 adults; $15 senior and military; $12 ages 12 and younger. (509) 328-4886.

“Traditions of Christmas: A Musical Spectacular” – A Radio City Music Hall-style show featuring Christmas classics brought to life with song and dance, performed by 35 cast members donning more than 300 costumes. Friday, 7 p.m.; Saturday and Dec. 18, 1, 4 and 7 p.m.; Sunday and Dec. 19, 2 and 5 p.m.; Dec. 17, 5 and 7 p.m.; Dec. 22, 3, 5 and 7 p.m. Salvation Army Kroc Center, 1765 W. Golf Course Road, Coeur d’Alene. $36 adult; $29 senior and military; $23 ages 4-12. (208) 667-1865.

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” – In this Christmas classic, a couple struggling to produce a church Christmas pageant is faced with casting the Herdman kids – probably the most inventively awful kids in history. Performances are 7 p.m. weekdays; 3 and 7 p.m. Saturdays; and 2 p.m. Sundays. This Friday through Sunday and Thursday through Dec. 19. TAC at the Lake, 22910 E. Appleway Ave., Liberty Lake. $15 adults; $13 students, seniors and military.

“Ha!!mark Holiday Special” Improv Show – Improvised satire of heartwarming holiday movies full of twists, turns and (of course) romance. Rated for general audiences. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. $8. (509) 747-7045.

Safari – Live improv for mature audiences. Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Blue Door Theatre 815 W. Garland Ave. $8. (509) 747-7045.

“Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus” – Staged reading presented by Moscow Community Theatre. Drinks and desserts at 6 p.m. followed by the show at 7 p.m. Dec. 17, 1912 Center, 412 Third St., Moscow. $25. (208) 669-2249.

“A Big Band Christmas” – Big band holiday headliner music favorites from yesteryear featuring the songs of Bing Crosby, Judy Garland, Frank Sinatra, Rosemary Clooney, Cole Porter, Irving Berlin and more! Emceed by the fabulous comedic duo of Doug Dawson and Marnie Rorholm. Dec. 17, 7:30 p.m.; Dec, 18, 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 19, 2 p.m. Central Valley High School, 821 S. Sullivan Road, Spokane Valley. $39 adult; $37 senior and military; $22 student. (509) 228-5100.