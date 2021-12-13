The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Day 35° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Agriculture

Spokane County relaxes chicken restrictions, allows for hens in low-density areas

The Spokane County commissioners on Tuesday voted to allow residents in low-density residential areas to raise chickens. (COLIN MULVANY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
The Spokane County commissioners on Tuesday voted to allow residents in low-density residential areas to raise chickens. (COLIN MULVANY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
By Colin Tiernan colint@spokesman.com(509) 459-5039

The Spokane County Commission on Tuesday voted to change county code and allow more residents to raise chickens.

Under the new law, people in low-density residential zones can have hens. The county’s low-density residential areas include single-family houses and duplexes and primarily fall on the outskirts of Spokane, Spokane Valley and Airway Heights.

Roosters continue to be banned. Individuals living in the county’s unincorporated medium- or high-density residential zones still cannot raise chickens.

Nearly everyone in Spokane County’s rural areas has already been able to have chickens, but the county’s urban chicken laws have been fairly restrictive.

For instance, city laws have been more lenient than the county’s. Many people living in Spokane, Spokane Valley and Airway Heights have already been able to raise chickens.

The code amendment applies to thousands of county residents.

Anyone wanting to raise chickens is limited to one hen per 1,000 square feet of lot area. Coops must be at least 25 feet from dwellings on adjacent properties. Pens, yards and grazing areas must be kept clean and sanitary as defined by the Spokane Regional Health District.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Agriculture