Spokane County relaxes chicken restrictions, allows for hens in low-density areas

The Spokane County Commission on Tuesday voted to change county code and allow more residents to raise chickens.

Under the new law, people in low-density residential zones can have hens. The county’s low-density residential areas include single-family houses and duplexes and primarily fall on the outskirts of Spokane, Spokane Valley and Airway Heights.

Roosters continue to be banned. Individuals living in the county’s unincorporated medium- or high-density residential zones still cannot raise chickens.

Nearly everyone in Spokane County’s rural areas has already been able to have chickens, but the county’s urban chicken laws have been fairly restrictive.

For instance, city laws have been more lenient than the county’s. Many people living in Spokane, Spokane Valley and Airway Heights have already been able to raise chickens.

The code amendment applies to thousands of county residents.

Anyone wanting to raise chickens is limited to one hen per 1,000 square feet of lot area. Coops must be at least 25 feet from dwellings on adjacent properties. Pens, yards and grazing areas must be kept clean and sanitary as defined by the Spokane Regional Health District.