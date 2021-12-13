By From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Ian K. Robertson, of Spokane Valley, and Linda R. Johnson, of Spokane.

Josiah L. Jurgens and Alyson P. Parker, both of Deer Park.

Shawn R. Disney and Angeline D. McGraw, both of Spokane.

Connor J. Wilson, of Fort Wainwright, Ark., and Drew J. Keblbek, of Spokane Valley.

Bryan J. Durocher and Anthony J. Moore, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Spokane Housing Authority v. Justin Smith, et al., restitution of premises.

R. Bryan Geissler PS v. Estate of Darin L. Crosby, et al., money claimed owed.

Northwest Grading Inc. v. Comcast Cable Communications Management LLC, et al., complaint.

Jamie McCain v. Kurtis Penberthy, et al., complaint.

Mariya Gurskiy, et al., v. Kristina Kalina, et al., complaint for damages.

NT Investments LLC v. Bill Miller, restitution of premises.

Watson Management Co. Inc. v. Mickenzie Allen, restitution of premises.

Pinehurst Development LLC v. Braden Waters, restitution of premises.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Mykalann Yerkes, 31; 19 days in jail with credit given for 19 days served, after pleading guilty to false statement/alternations/forgeries – certificate of title.

Weston W. Honaker, 45; 229 days in jail with credit given for 229 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Aaron J. Lembcke, 38; three days in jail converted to two days work crew, reckless driving.

James N. Malucci, 44; 16 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Cody A. Campbell, 31; $750 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless endangerment.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Savannah E. Halsey, 28; $750 fine, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Matie L. McCorry, 25; $1,245.50 fine, three days in jail with credit given for one day served and two days converted to 30 days electronic home monitoring, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Curtis Shoniber, 26; nine days in jail with credit given for nine days served, 24 months probation, two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Joseph D. Vanwert, 32; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault.