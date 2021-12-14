Two suspects arrested for alleged role in November South Hill drug deal turned homicide

Two suspects were arrested Thursday for their role in a drug deal turned fatal last month on Spokane’s South Hill.

Tiffany Reynolds, 27, and Manuel Silva, 29, were arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and two counts of robbery and assault.

Aaron J. Houghton, 35, was shot and killed Nov. 27 near a NomNom gas station on West 10th Avenue during a confrontation over a drug deal, according to court documents.

Shortly after the shooting, Henry O. Zeiger, 38, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and robbery, after witnesses said he was seated in the back seat of the shooter’s car.

Witnesses said Silva was the driver of the vehicle and the one who shot Houghton, according to court documents.

Police believe Reynolds was sitting in the passenger’s seat during the shooting, according to court documents.

In multiple phone calls with Spokane County Jail inmate Justin Rounds, Silva said he had to get rid of the car involved in the homicide, according to court documents.

“It’s all bad,” Silva told Rounds.

Rounds is in jail awaiting trial for assault, robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm. Rounds also pleaded guilty last year to multiple charges related to several robberies.

Silva and Reynolds told Rounds they were getting concerned they would be arrested and planned to leave town before they were arrested separately on Thursday, according to court documents.

The group also discussed Zeiger’s arrest and concern that he would talk to police about the shooting. Rounds said he would let members of Silva’s gang, who are in jail, know about Zeiger, according to court documents.

Reynolds said she is dating Silva but denied being at the shooting. Silva said Reynolds was with him and Zeiger during the incident. He initially said it was Zeiger who fired his weapon but later said he was on drugs and may have fired without knowing, according to court documents.

Silva and Reynolds remain in the Spokane County Jail, each on $1 million bond .