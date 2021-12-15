Reader photo: Elk on the loose
Wed., Dec. 15, 2021
Jerry Rolwes took this photo of two cow elk at Turnbull National Wildlife Refuge on Dec. 3.
“Turnbull is known for it’s good-sized herd of elk, but you rarely see them,” Rolwes wrote. “I have been a steady hiker of the refuge for 20 years. While seeing the herds at a distance, I have never had this opportunity. I bagged them with my new gear, a Canon 600 mm tele, with 2X converter and the Canon R5 mirrorless. Yes, after all these years, I have made the switch to Canon but will not give up the Nikons I already own.”
Web extra: Submit your own outdoors-related photographs for a chance to be published in our weekly print edition and browse our archive of past reader submissions online at spokesman.com/outdoors.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.