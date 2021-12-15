Reader photo: Elk on the loose

Jerry Rolwes took this photo of two cow elk at Turnbull National Wildlife Refuge on Dec. 3.

“Turnbull is known for it’s good-sized herd of elk, but you rarely see them,” Rolwes wrote. “I have been a steady hiker of the refuge for 20 years. While seeing the herds at a distance, I have never had this opportunity. I bagged them with my new gear, a Canon 600 mm tele, with 2X converter and the Canon R5 mirrorless. Yes, after all these years, I have made the switch to Canon but will not give up the Nikons I already own.”

