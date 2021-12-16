Business beat

Banking

First Interstate Bank promoted Demitri Itskos to credit officer. Itskos will support the West Division, representing Washington, Idaho and Oregon as a member of the credit risk management group. Itskos was previously a commercial relationship manager and has more than 20 years experience in banking, including commercial credit review and middle market lending. He holds a degree in business administration from the University of Montana .

The board of RiverBank and RiverBank Holding Co. announced Michael F. Wilson as chief executive officer. Wilson started as chief banking officer at RiverBank in 2020. He has 15 years’ experience in business development, commercial lending, credit administration and executive management. Wilson previously worked as senior credit officer at Inland Northwest Bank and as senior vice president for Stay Alfred. Wilson holds a degree in business management and an MBA in finance from Loyola University Chicago and is a graduate from the Stonier School of Banking.

Business development

Greater Spokane Inc. hired Leona Perry as the events and program manager. Perry will develop and manage GSI events and program activities. She holds a bachelor’s degree in international affairs from Eastern Washington University and a master’s degree in public administration from Ashford University and Forbes Business School.

Construction

James Thomasson will become chief executive officer of ALLWEST, an engineering, environmental and construction materials testing firm. Thomasson joined ALLWEST in 2016 as a senior geotechnical engineer and engineering department manager in the firm’s Hayden office. He was promoted to area manager of the Hayden office in 2018 and has served as area manager of the Missoula office since it opened in 2019.

Health care

Cancer Care Northwest hired Nikolas Rademaker as a nurse practitioner. Rademaker has an associate degree in nursing from Spokane Community College as well as a bachelor’s degree in nursing and a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree from Washington State University. He was an inpatient oncology nurse for five years prior to becoming a nurse practitioner.