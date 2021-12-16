Miss Alaska Emma Broyles crowned Miss America
UPDATED: Fri., Dec. 17, 2021
Associated Press
UNCASVILLE, Conn. – The contestant from Alaska was crowned Miss America at an event Thursday marking the competition’s 100th anniversary.
What began as a 1921 Atlantic City beauty pageant has evolved away from the emphasis on looks alone – contestants are no longer judged on physical appearance – with a new focus on leadership, talent and communication skills.
Emma Broyles from Alaska claimed the centennial crown and a $100,000 college scholarship. She emerged as the winner out of 51 contestants representing the 50 states and the District of Columbia at the competition at a Connecticut casino.
The finale that historically has been featured in a primetime television broadcast was available only to stream this year via NBC’s Peacock service.
