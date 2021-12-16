Music calendar for Dec. 17-24 – Theory, Heat Speak, Desperate8s + Spokane Symphony

Theory – Rock. With Eva Under Fire. Friday, 8 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $25-$35. (866) 468-7623.

David Larsen and the Larsen Group – Jazz, blues and funk. Friday, 6 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. Free. (206) 499-9173.

Heat Speak – Indie folk. With Madeline McNeil. Friday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $10-$12. (206) 499-9173.

Desperate8s – Blues-rock. Friday, 9 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Rewind Live – Rock. Friday and Saturday, 9 p.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

Hoodoo Udu – Blues and rock. Performing during the Red Neck Christmas Party. Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

Bright Moments – Jazz trio. Friday, 5-8 p.m. Pend d’Oreille Winery, 301 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 265-8545.

Spokane Symphony’s “Pops 1: Holiday Pops With the Sweeplings” – A family-friendly concert with Christmas music, carol singing and a visit from Santa. Featuring Cami Bradley, finalist from “America’s Got Talent,” and her musical partner, Whitney Dean. Saturday, 8 p.m. and Sunday, 2 p.m. Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox, 1001 W. Sprague Ave. $43-$92. (509) 624-1200.

Santa Breakfast and Photos – A pancake breakfast with eggs, sausage, juice, hot chocolate, applesauce and coffee served by Santa and his elves. Featuring live Christmas music on steel drums by Taylor Belote, professional photos, children’s activities and gifts. Masks required except when eating. Breakfast: $4 children ages 5-12; $8 ages 13 and older; free children ages 4 and younger. Photos: $10. Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon. Southside Senior and Community Center, 3151 E. 27th Ave. (509) 535-0803.

Winter Solstice Gathering – Celebrate the seasonal shift through the performing arts. Featuring local musicians, performances from the dance troupe the Gypsy Divas, fire spinning and a slideshow from local photographer Woods Wheatcroft. The evening will also feature a short ballroom dance lesson and music from DJ Frost Freeze. The event is in the Granary District between Matchwood Brewery and Evans Brothers Coffee Roasters. Saturday, 4-10 p.m. Matchwood Brewing Co., 513 Oak St., Sandpoint. (208) 718-2739.

Holiday Concert with the Max Quartet – Four saxophonists ring in the Christmas season. Saturday, 4-6 p.m. Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center, 405 N. William St., Post Falls. (208) 457-8950.

Nick Wiebe – Singer-songwriter cover artist. Saturday, 5-8 p.m. Pend d’Oreille Winery, 301 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 265-8545.

Tod Hornby – Singer-songwriter. Saturday, 6-9 p.m. Post Falls Brewing Co., 112 N. Spokane St., Post Falls. (208) 773-7301.

BareGrass – Folk and bluegrass trio. Saturday, 6-8 p.m. Idaho Pour Authority, 203 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 290-2280.

Luke Yates and Christy Lee – Country. Saturday, 6:30 p.m. MickDuff’s Brewing Co. Beer Hall, 419 N. Second Ave., Sandpoint. Free. (208) 209-6700.

Lucky You Holiday Special – A night of classics and originals by a grand cast of local musicians. Featuring performances by Scott Ryan, T.S the Solution, Jenny Anne Mannan, Water Monster, Caroline Fowler, Automatic Shoes, Bob Riggs and special guests. Livestreaming and in-person tickets available. Hosted by the Rayce Rudeen Foundation and benefiting Compassionate Addiction Treatment Spokane. Saturday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $20-$25. (206) 499-9173.

Fenix Flexin: The His and Hers Showcase – Hip hop. Saturday, 8 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $35 general admission; $60 admission and VIP meet-and-greet. (866) 468-7623.

An Evening With Bruce Cockburn – Canadian singer-songwriter and guitarist. Saturday, 8 p.m. Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave. $35-$45. (509) 227-7638.

Blake Braley – Funk/soul. Saturday, 9 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Miah Kohal Band – Classic rock/outlaw country. Saturday, 9 p.m. 219 Lounge, 219 N. First Ave., Sandpoint. (208) 263-5673.

Fat Lady – A holiday celebration and concert with Uh Oh and the Oh Wells. Christmas sweaters encouraged. Saturday, 9 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $10. (206) 499-9173.

Holiday Concert Series – Featuring faculty, friends and students of the Holy Names Music Center. Tune in on the Holy Names Music Center YouTube channel. Sunday, 2 p.m. Free.

The German-American Society Christmas Service – Service officiated by Pastor Lori Cornell. Featuring a performance of traditional German Christmas carols by the Concordia Choir. Members of all denominations welcome to attend. A reception with coffee and cookies to follow the service at the Deutsches Haus, 25 W. Third Ave. Sunday, 3 p.m. St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 316 E. 24th Ave. Free. (509) 747-6677.

Theresa Edwards Band – Soft rock and dance. Sunday, 3 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

Steve Starkey – Country singer-songwriter. Sunday, 4:30 p.m. Iron Horse Bar and Grill (Spokane Valley), 11105 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley.

Monday Night Blues Jam – Host John Firshi invites local and visiting musicians to join him on the Eichardt’s stage. Monday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Bobby and Tommy – Country. Tuesday, 5-7 p.m. VFW Post 1474, 2902 E. Diamond Ave. (509) 487-3784.

Hannah Siglin – Singer-songwriter. Tuesday, 8 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Zonky Night Holiday Show – A jazz variety show featuring special guests. Tuesday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $10. (206) 499-9173.

The Dead South (sold out) – Folk-bluegrass. Tuesday, 8 p.m. The Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $28. (866) 468-7623.

John Firshi – Singer-songwriter. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Carter Hudson – Singer-songwriter. Wednesday, 8 p.m. 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Sammy Eubanks – Blues. Thursday, 6 p.m. Stormin’ Norman’s Shipfaced Saloon, 12303 E. Trent Ave., Spokane Valley. (509) 862-4852.

Shawn Stratte – Solo piano. Thursday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Bridge Press Cellars, 39 W. Pacific Ave. (509) 838-7815.

Lucas Brown – Singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist. Thursday, 8 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Country Music Night with Last Chance Band – Country. Thursday, 9 p.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

Festivus Concert – Indie rock. Featuring Pit, Nat Park and the Tunnels of Love and Fun Ladies. Thursday, 9 p.m. Baby Bar, 827 W. First Ave. $5. (509) 847-1234.