On the Air

UPDATED: Fri., Dec. 17, 2021

Friday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

1 p.m.: St. Bonaventure vs. Virginia Tech ESPN2

5 p.m.: Villanova at Creighton FS1

Basketball, college women

5 p.m.: SMU at Colorado Pac-12

Basketball, high school boys

2 p.m.: Roselle Catholic at Camden ESPNU

Basketball, NBA

4:45 p.m.: Golden State at Boston ESPN

7 p.m.: Charlotte at Portland Root

7:05 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Minnesota ESPN

Football, college

9 a.m.: Bahamas Bowl: Middle Tennessee St. vs. Toledo ESPN

3 p.m.: Cure Bowl: N. Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina ESPN2

4 p.m.: D-III Championship: N. Central at Mary Hardin ESPNU

5 p.m.: JC Championship: Iowa Western vs. N.M. Mil. CBS Sports

6:15 p.m.: FCS Playoff: N. Dakota St. at James Madison ESPN2

Football, high school

7:30 p.m.: Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) vs. Highland (Ariz.) ESPNU

Golf

9:30 a.m.: PNC Championship pro-am GOLF

Hockey, women

5 p.m.: U.S. vs. Canada NHL

Soccer, men

1:50 a.m. (Saturday): FIFA Arab Cup: TBD FS1

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

6:45 p.m.: Schreiner at Whitworth 1230-AM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Tennessee vs. Memphis ESPN2

9 a.m.: Butler vs. Purdue Fox 28

9 a.m.: Pittsburgh at St. John’s FS1

10 a.m.: Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech CBS

10 a.m.: Hampton vs. N.C. Central TNT

11 a.m.: TCU at Georgetown FS1

11 a.m.: CS-Bakersfield at Colorado Pac-12

11:30 a.m.: Louisville at Western Kentucky CBS Sports

11:30 a.m.: Indiana vs. Notre Dame Fox 28

Noon: UCLA vs. North Carolina CBS

12:30 p.m.: Penn St. at VCU NBC Sports

12:30 p.m.: HBCU Dunk Contest TNT

1 p.m.: USC vs. Georgia Tech Pac-12

1 p.m.: Northern Colorado at Washington St. Pac-12 WA

1 p.m.: Marquette at Xavier FS1

1 p.m.: Howard vs. N.C. A&T TNT

2 p.m.: Providence at UConn Fox 28

2 p.m.: West Virginia at UAB CBS Sports

2:15 p.m.: Ohio St. vs. Kentucky CBS

4 p.m.: Oklahoma St. vs. Houston ESPNU

4 p.m.: LSU at Louisiana Tech CBS Sports

5 p.m.: Texas A&M at Oregon St. Pac-12

6 p.m.: Auburn at Saint Louis CBS Sports

7 p.m.: Baylor at Oregon ESPN2

7 p.m.: Seattle at Washington Pac-12

8 p.m.: LMU at Nevada CBS Sports

Basketball, college women

2:15 p.m.: Stanford at Tennessee ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: New York at Boston NBA

Boxing, PBC Fight Night

3 p.m.: Prelims: Undercard Bouts FS1

5 p.m.: Marcos Hernandez vs. Alantez Fox Fox 28

Football, college

8 a.m.: Boca Raton Bowl: W. Kentucky vs. App. St. ESPN

9 a.m.: Celebration Bowl: South Carolina St. vs. Jackson St. ABC

11 a.m.: FCS Playoff: South Dakota St. at Montana St.. ESPN2

11:15 a.m.: New Mexico Bowl: UTEP vs. Fresno St. ESPN

12:30 p.m.: Independence Bowl: UAB vs. BYU ABC

2:45 p.m.: LendingTree Bowl: E. Michigan vs. Liberty ESPN

4:30 p.m.: L.A. Bowl: Utah St. vs. Oregon St. ABC

6 p.m.: D-II Championship: Valdosta St. at Ferris St. ESPNU

6:15 p.m.: New Orleans Bowl: La.-Lafayette vs. Marshall ESPN

Football, high school

1 p.m.: Collins Hill (Ga.) vs. Graham-Kapowsin (Wash.) ESPNU

Football, NFL

1:30 p.m.: Las Vegas at Cleveland NFL

5:20 p.m.: New England at Indianapolis NFL

Golf

10:30 a.m.: PNC Championship GOLF

Hockey, NHL

11 a.m.: Florida at Minnesota NHL

4 p.m.: Boston at Montreal NHL

7 p.m.: Edmonton at Seattle Root

Rugby, European Champions Cup

9:30 a.m.: Glasgow vs. Exeter NBC Sports

Soccer, men

4:25 a.m.: EPL: Brighton at Manchester United NBC Sports

6:55 a.m.: EPL: Burnley at Aston Villa NBC Sports

7 a.m.: La Liga, Villareal at Real Sociedad ESPN2

7 a.m.: FIFA Arab Cup final: Algeria vs. Tunisia FS1

9:30 a.m.: EPL: Arsenal at Leeds United NBC

5 p.m.: International friendly: U.S. vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina FS1

Volleyball, college women

4:30 p.m.: NCAA Championship: TBD ESPN2

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

10 a.m.: Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech 1510-AM

12:30 p.m.: Northern Colorado at Washington St. 920-AM

1:30 p.m.: SAGU at Idaho 1080-AM

Football, college

7 a.m.: Boca Raton Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. App. St. 700-AM

5:45 p.m.: New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana vs. Marshall 700-AM

Football, NFL

1 p.m.: Las Vegas at Cleveland 700-AM

4:45 p.m.: New England at Indianapolis 1080-AM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

Noon: Texas vs. Stanford ABC

1 p.m.: Dartmouth at Califorina Pac-12

3 p.m.: San Francisco at Arizona St. Pac-12

Basketball, college women

10 a.m.: Marquette at Seton Hall FS1

10 a.m.: Baylor at Michigan ESPN

12:30 p.m.: Hall of Fame Showcase: Louisville vs. UConn ESPN

2:30 p.m.: Texas vs. Arizona ESPN

5 p.m.: Ohio State at UCLA Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

3 p.m.: Portland at Memphis Root

4:30 p.m.: Denver at Brooklyn NBA

Basketball, WNBA

Noon: WNBA draft lottery ESPN

Basketball, NBA G League

Noon: TBA ESPN2

3 p.m.: TBA ESPN2

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Tennessee at Pittsburgh CBS

10 a.m.: Dallas at N.Y. Giants Fox 28

1:25 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Rams Fox 28

5:20 p.m.: New Orleans at Tampa Bay NBC

Golf

9 a.m.: PNC Championship GOLF

Hockey, NHL

6 p.m.: Toronto at Seattle Root

Olympics, Winter

1:30 p.m.: U.S. Trials: Short-track speedskating NBC

Rugby, European Champions Cup

11:30 a.m.: Leicester vs. Connacht NBC Sports

Soccer, men

3:55 a.m.: EPL: Leicester City at Everton NBC Sports

6 a.m.: EPL: Chelsea at Wolverhampton USA

6:10 a.m.: EPL; Manchester City at Newcastle NBC Sports

9 a.m.: Serie A: Venezia at Sampdoria CBS Sports

11:45 a.m.: Serie A: Napoli at AC Milan CBS Sports

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college women

2 p.m.: Gonzaga at UC Davis 790-AM

Football, NFL

11 a.m.: Seattle at L.A. Rams 94.5-FM

4:30 p.m.: New Orleans at Tampa Bay 1080-AM

All events subject to change

