UPDATED: Fri., Dec. 17, 2021
Friday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
1 p.m.: St. Bonaventure vs. Virginia Tech ESPN2
5 p.m.: Villanova at Creighton FS1
Basketball, college women
5 p.m.: SMU at Colorado Pac-12
Basketball, high school boys
2 p.m.: Roselle Catholic at Camden ESPNU
Basketball, NBA
4:45 p.m.: Golden State at Boston ESPN
7 p.m.: Charlotte at Portland Root
7:05 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Minnesota ESPN
Football, college
9 a.m.: Bahamas Bowl: Middle Tennessee St. vs. Toledo ESPN
3 p.m.: Cure Bowl: N. Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina ESPN2
4 p.m.: D-III Championship: N. Central at Mary Hardin ESPNU
5 p.m.: JC Championship: Iowa Western vs. N.M. Mil. CBS Sports
6:15 p.m.: FCS Playoff: N. Dakota St. at James Madison ESPN2
Football, high school
7:30 p.m.: Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) vs. Highland (Ariz.) ESPNU
Golf
9:30 a.m.: PNC Championship pro-am GOLF
Hockey, women
5 p.m.: U.S. vs. Canada NHL
Soccer, men
1:50 a.m. (Saturday): FIFA Arab Cup: TBD FS1
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
6:45 p.m.: Schreiner at Whitworth 1230-AM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Tennessee vs. Memphis ESPN2
9 a.m.: Butler vs. Purdue Fox 28
9 a.m.: Pittsburgh at St. John’s FS1
10 a.m.: Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech CBS
10 a.m.: Hampton vs. N.C. Central TNT
11 a.m.: TCU at Georgetown FS1
11 a.m.: CS-Bakersfield at Colorado Pac-12
11:30 a.m.: Louisville at Western Kentucky CBS Sports
11:30 a.m.: Indiana vs. Notre Dame Fox 28
Noon: UCLA vs. North Carolina CBS
12:30 p.m.: Penn St. at VCU NBC Sports
12:30 p.m.: HBCU Dunk Contest TNT
1 p.m.: USC vs. Georgia Tech Pac-12
1 p.m.: Northern Colorado at Washington St. Pac-12 WA
1 p.m.: Marquette at Xavier FS1
1 p.m.: Howard vs. N.C. A&T TNT
2 p.m.: Providence at UConn Fox 28
2 p.m.: West Virginia at UAB CBS Sports
2:15 p.m.: Ohio St. vs. Kentucky CBS
4 p.m.: Oklahoma St. vs. Houston ESPNU
4 p.m.: LSU at Louisiana Tech CBS Sports
5 p.m.: Texas A&M at Oregon St. Pac-12
6 p.m.: Auburn at Saint Louis CBS Sports
7 p.m.: Baylor at Oregon ESPN2
7 p.m.: Seattle at Washington Pac-12
8 p.m.: LMU at Nevada CBS Sports
Basketball, college women
2:15 p.m.: Stanford at Tennessee ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: New York at Boston NBA
Boxing, PBC Fight Night
3 p.m.: Prelims: Undercard Bouts FS1
5 p.m.: Marcos Hernandez vs. Alantez Fox Fox 28
Football, college
8 a.m.: Boca Raton Bowl: W. Kentucky vs. App. St. ESPN
9 a.m.: Celebration Bowl: South Carolina St. vs. Jackson St. ABC
11 a.m.: FCS Playoff: South Dakota St. at Montana St.. ESPN2
11:15 a.m.: New Mexico Bowl: UTEP vs. Fresno St. ESPN
12:30 p.m.: Independence Bowl: UAB vs. BYU ABC
2:45 p.m.: LendingTree Bowl: E. Michigan vs. Liberty ESPN
4:30 p.m.: L.A. Bowl: Utah St. vs. Oregon St. ABC
6 p.m.: D-II Championship: Valdosta St. at Ferris St. ESPNU
6:15 p.m.: New Orleans Bowl: La.-Lafayette vs. Marshall ESPN
Football, high school
1 p.m.: Collins Hill (Ga.) vs. Graham-Kapowsin (Wash.) ESPNU
Football, NFL
1:30 p.m.: Las Vegas at Cleveland NFL
5:20 p.m.: New England at Indianapolis NFL
Golf
10:30 a.m.: PNC Championship GOLF
Hockey, NHL
11 a.m.: Florida at Minnesota NHL
4 p.m.: Boston at Montreal NHL
7 p.m.: Edmonton at Seattle Root
Rugby, European Champions Cup
9:30 a.m.: Glasgow vs. Exeter NBC Sports
Soccer, men
4:25 a.m.: EPL: Brighton at Manchester United NBC Sports
6:55 a.m.: EPL: Burnley at Aston Villa NBC Sports
7 a.m.: La Liga, Villareal at Real Sociedad ESPN2
7 a.m.: FIFA Arab Cup final: Algeria vs. Tunisia FS1
9:30 a.m.: EPL: Arsenal at Leeds United NBC
5 p.m.: International friendly: U.S. vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina FS1
Volleyball, college women
4:30 p.m.: NCAA Championship: TBD ESPN2
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
10 a.m.: Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech 1510-AM
12:30 p.m.: Northern Colorado at Washington St. 920-AM
1:30 p.m.: SAGU at Idaho 1080-AM
Football, college
7 a.m.: Boca Raton Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. App. St. 700-AM
5:45 p.m.: New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana vs. Marshall 700-AM
Football, NFL
1 p.m.: Las Vegas at Cleveland 700-AM
4:45 p.m.: New England at Indianapolis 1080-AM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
Noon: Texas vs. Stanford ABC
1 p.m.: Dartmouth at Califorina Pac-12
3 p.m.: San Francisco at Arizona St. Pac-12
Basketball, college women
10 a.m.: Marquette at Seton Hall FS1
10 a.m.: Baylor at Michigan ESPN
12:30 p.m.: Hall of Fame Showcase: Louisville vs. UConn ESPN
2:30 p.m.: Texas vs. Arizona ESPN
5 p.m.: Ohio State at UCLA Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
3 p.m.: Portland at Memphis Root
4:30 p.m.: Denver at Brooklyn NBA
Basketball, WNBA
Noon: WNBA draft lottery ESPN
Basketball, NBA G League
Noon: TBA ESPN2
3 p.m.: TBA ESPN2
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Tennessee at Pittsburgh CBS
10 a.m.: Dallas at N.Y. Giants Fox 28
1:25 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Rams Fox 28
5:20 p.m.: New Orleans at Tampa Bay NBC
Golf
9 a.m.: PNC Championship GOLF
Hockey, NHL
6 p.m.: Toronto at Seattle Root
Olympics, Winter
1:30 p.m.: U.S. Trials: Short-track speedskating NBC
Rugby, European Champions Cup
11:30 a.m.: Leicester vs. Connacht NBC Sports
Soccer, men
3:55 a.m.: EPL: Leicester City at Everton NBC Sports
6 a.m.: EPL: Chelsea at Wolverhampton USA
6:10 a.m.: EPL; Manchester City at Newcastle NBC Sports
9 a.m.: Serie A: Venezia at Sampdoria CBS Sports
11:45 a.m.: Serie A: Napoli at AC Milan CBS Sports
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college women
2 p.m.: Gonzaga at UC Davis 790-AM
Football, NFL
11 a.m.: Seattle at L.A. Rams 94.5-FM
4:30 p.m.: New Orleans at Tampa Bay 1080-AM
