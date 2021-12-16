Prep roundup: Jayden Stevens leads Gonzaga Prep boys to win; Sitara Byrd scores 22 points for G-Prep girls

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

All games nonleague except otherwise noted.

Boys

Gonzaga Prep 81, Ridgeline 45: Jayden Stevens scored 21 points, Henry Sandberg added 13 and the visiting Bullpups (3-2) beat the Falcons (1-6). Jace Dunham led Ridgeline with 10 points.

Mt. Spokane 74, Tahoma 68: Ryan Lafferty scored 17 points with three 3-pointers and the visiting Wildcats (5-1) beat the Bears (2-2). Maverick Sanders added 15 points and Andrew Rayment had 14 for Mt. Spokane.

Mead 64, Shadle Park 44: Liam Blanchat scored 15 points, Zack Reighard added 14 and the Panthers (2-5) beat the visiting Highlanders (1-4). Kohlby Sorweide led Shadle Park with 14 points.

Coeur d’Alene 80, Central Valley 65: Logan Orchard scored 15 points, Steven Burgess added 13 and the Vikings (4-0) beat the visiting Bears (4-2). Dylan Darling led CV with 24 points.

North Central 61, Lewis and Clark 60 (OT): Jacori Ervin scored 18 points, Eli Williams added 15 and the Wolfpack (1-4) outlasted the visiting Tigers (3-4) in overtime. Gentz Hilburn scored 16 points and Matt Heer had 15 to lead LC.

Freeman 63, West Valley 45: Boen Phelps scored 17 points, Taylor Wells added 16 and the Scotties (5-1) beat the visiting Eagles (6-1). Rosko Schroder led West Valley with 15 points.

Colfax 74, Dayton-Waitsburg 45: John Lustig scored 38 points with 11 rebounds and the visiting Bulldogs (4-2) beat the Wolfpack (0-5).

Cusick 77, Selkirk 18: Colton Seymour scored 19 points and the visiting Panthers (4-0, 3-0) beat the Rangers (0-3, 0-3) in a Northeast 1B game.

Post Falls 44, Minico 42: The visiting Trojans (3-2) edged the Spartans (3-2). Details were unavailable.

Lake City 61, Burley 46: The visiting Timberwolves (4-0) beat the Bobcats (1-5). Details were unavailable

Lewiston 58, Sandpoint 56: The Bengals (6-0) beat the Bulldogs (1-4). Details were unavailable.

St. Maries 55, Malad 22: The Lumberjacks (4-1) downed the visiting Dragons (0-5). Details were unavailable.

Genesis Prep 46, Clark Fork 42: The Jaguars (3-1) defeated the Wampus Cats (2-4). Details were unavailable.

Girls

Lewis and Clark 47, North Central 37: Nyah Ankcorn scored 14 points, Katie MacKenzie added 10 and the visiting Tigers (5-2) beat the Wolfpack (0-5). Greta Marko led NC with 12 points.

Gonzaga Prep 78, Ridgeline 16: Sitara Byrd scored 22 points, Lucy Lynn added 19 and the visiting Bullpups (4-2) beat the Falcons (0-7). Roxy Robinson led Ridgeline with 10 points and two 3-pointers.

West Valley 71, Freeman 51: Chloe DeHaro scored 20 of her 30 points in the first half and the visiting Eagles (5-0) beat the Scotties (3-3). Jaycee Goldsmith led Freeman with 15 points.

Ferris 55, Hazen 35: Elliott Hencz scored 19 points, Kayla Jones added 14 and the visiting Saxons (7-1) beat the Highlanders (5-2).

Clarkston 64, Pendleton (OR) 49: Maggie Ogden scored 18 points and the Bantams (5-1) defeated the visiting Buckaroos (1-6). Erika Pickett added 16 points and Kendall Wallace had 13 for Clarkston.

Colfax 63, Dayton-Waitsburg 10: Asher Cai scored 13 points, Ashley Ring had 11 and the visiting Bulldogs (5-0) beat the Wolfpack (0-7). Brynn McGaughey added 10 points for Colfax.

Odessa 60, Harrington 6: Ashlyn Neilsen scored 17 points, Lily Starkel added 12 and the Tigers (4-0, 3-0) beat the visiting Panthers (0-1, 0-1) in a Northeast 1B League game. Ashley Zagelow had five steals for Odessa.

Cusick 67, Selkirk 27: Sisters LaNia and Tameira Thompson combined for 20 points and the visiting Panthers (3-2, 3-1) downed the Rangers (2-2, 2-1) in a Northeast 1B League game.

Genesis Prep 49, Clark Fork 43: The Panthers (4-0) defeated the Wampus Cats (0-5). Details were unavailable.