Washington records
UPDATED: Thu., Dec. 16, 2021
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Luis A. Martinez Sequeira and Katherine K. Parrales Herrera, both of Spokane.
Todd J. M. Hrycenko and Julie A. Rensch(cq), both of Spokane.
David M. Weinert, of Spokane Valley and Diana M. Stephens, of Spokane.
Johnathon L. Stotts and Nichole L. Matson, both of Spokane.
Nicholas A. Sperline and Krystin L. Grover, both of Cheney.
Austin G. Brown and Alyssa M. Ramirez, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
First National Bank of Omaha v. Robert Stark, money claimed owed.
Gerald Russell v. Bank of America, injunction.
Ken Hagen v. Robert Vanderdoes, restitution of premises.
Kalyn Luhr v. Katelyn Weiss, restitution of premises.
US Bank National Association v. Robin Knuttgen, money claimed owed.
US Bank National Association v. Anna R. Lee, money claimed owed.
US Bank National Association v. Toby A. Briggs, money claimed owed.
US Bank National Association v. Joby D. Bilyeu, money claimed owed.
Windermere Equity Brokers LLC v. James V. Steen, et al., restitution of premises.
Hu Tong Properties LLC v. Ferrin Olsen, restitution of premises.
Phat N Sticky LLC v. Top Shelf LED Inc., complaint.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Tanner, Carly and Michael
Dixon, Shara S. and Jason L.
Pary, Jennifer K. and Luis F.
Finch, Emanuel L. and Edna J.
Whipkey, Manda M. and John M.
Castro, John A. and Sleep, Dyaneshia M.
Thurman, Heather A. and Troy D.
Cifuentes, Natalie S. and Soto, Ismael C.
Davidson, Spencer M. and Mackenzie M.
Colby, Austin K. and Thieren, Brandi A.
Barham, Pamela F. and Ronald J.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Tony D. Hazel
Kristopher E. Wormell, 46; six months in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Judge Harold D. Clarke III
Bradley S. Williamson, 25; 12 months in a prison-based alternative, 9.75 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.
Paul S. Spearchief, also known as Shawn P. Spearchief, 38; 12 days in jail with credit given for 12 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.
Dartanyan J. Shafer, 28; $15 fine, 38 days in jail with credit given for 38 days served, 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault-domestic violence, second-degree theft and violation of order.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck
Milo M. McCune, 53; 90 days in jail, disorderly conduct.
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
Andrew R. Reynolds, 29; 14 days in jail, first-degree negligent driving.
Isaac Terry, 27; 104 days in jail, four counts of no-contact order violation.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.