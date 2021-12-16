From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Luis A. Martinez Sequeira and Katherine K. Parrales Herrera, both of Spokane.

Todd J. M. Hrycenko and Julie A. Rensch(cq), both of Spokane.

David M. Weinert, of Spokane Valley and Diana M. Stephens, of Spokane.

Johnathon L. Stotts and Nichole L. Matson, both of Spokane.

Nicholas A. Sperline and Krystin L. Grover, both of Cheney.

Austin G. Brown and Alyssa M. Ramirez, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

First National Bank of Omaha v. Robert Stark, money claimed owed.

Gerald Russell v. Bank of America, injunction.

Ken Hagen v. Robert Vanderdoes, restitution of premises.

Kalyn Luhr v. Katelyn Weiss, restitution of premises.

US Bank National Association v. Robin Knuttgen, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Anna R. Lee, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Toby A. Briggs, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Joby D. Bilyeu, money claimed owed.

Windermere Equity Brokers LLC v. James V. Steen, et al., restitution of premises.

Hu Tong Properties LLC v. Ferrin Olsen, restitution of premises.

Phat N Sticky LLC v. Top Shelf LED Inc., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Tanner, Carly and Michael

Dixon, Shara S. and Jason L.

Pary, Jennifer K. and Luis F.

Finch, Emanuel L. and Edna J.

Whipkey, Manda M. and John M.

Castro, John A. and Sleep, Dyaneshia M.

Thurman, Heather A. and Troy D.

Cifuentes, Natalie S. and Soto, Ismael C.

Davidson, Spencer M. and Mackenzie M.

Colby, Austin K. and Thieren, Brandi A.

Barham, Pamela F. and Ronald J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Kristopher E. Wormell, 46; six months in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Bradley S. Williamson, 25; 12 months in a prison-based alternative, 9.75 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Paul S. Spearchief, also known as Shawn P. Spearchief, 38; 12 days in jail with credit given for 12 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Dartanyan J. Shafer, 28; $15 fine, 38 days in jail with credit given for 38 days served, 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault-domestic violence, second-degree theft and violation of order.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Milo M. McCune, 53; 90 days in jail, disorderly conduct.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Andrew R. Reynolds, 29; 14 days in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Isaac Terry, 27; 104 days in jail, four counts of no-contact order violation.