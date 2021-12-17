Detective assaulted while attempting to arrest man fleeing Spokane County Courthouse, sheriff’s office says

From staff reports

From staff reports

A man who was ordered by a judge to be taken to jail during a hearing Wednesday fled a courtroom and dragged a detective down two flights of stairs, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Jordan A. McElwain, 28, had warrants related to dealing drugs, escape and attempting to elude police. He was in front of Spokane County Superior Court Judge Julie McKay because he had recently missed a hearing related to the warrants, the sheriff’s office said.

After McKay ordered his arrest, he ran, according to the news release. Detective Brad Humphrey, who was in the courtroom, chased McElwain, who ran into a hallway without an exit. McElwain attempt to run past Humphrey, who took McElwain to the ground.

Eventually, McElwain pulled away, causing both to tumble down a flight of marble stairs, and McElwain began hitting Humphrey in the back with his fists, according to the news release. McElwain also pushed Spokane County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Mark E. Lindsey against a wall when Lindsey attempted to assist Humphrey.

When Humphrey grabbed hold of McElwain again, McElwain pulled away, causing both to tumble down a second flight of stairs, the sheriff’s office said. Humphrey tackled McElwain and punched him as McElwain continued to resist, the sheriff’s office said. He eventually was able to handcuff him with the help of a jail corrections officer.

McElwain was booked into jail on his previous charges, plus two new counts of assault, and new charges of escape and resisting arrest.

Humphrey and Lindsey’s injuries were minor, according to the sheriff’s office.