Winterhawks cruise past Chiefs 4-1

By Kevin Dudley For The Spokesman-Review

The Spokane Chiefs gave up goals in pairs Saturday night against the Portland Winterhawks, and that’s not a recipe for success.

Portland scored two goals in the first 4:04 of the second period and two more goals 2:23 apart in the third period as they beat the Chiefs 4-1.

James Stefan had a goal and an assist for Portland. Tyson Kozak added two assists. Portland goaltender Dante Giannuzzi stopped 21 shots. Spokane’s Mason Beaupit stopped 32 in the loss.

Clay Hanus scored just 30 seconds into the second when the Spokane defense gave him too much room to operate. Hanus got one past Beaupit with a shot from the point.

Jaydon Dureau scored four seconds after a Graham Sward delay of game penalty to give Portland a 2-0 lead.

The Chiefs got a break when a Copeland Fricker scored his first of the season on the power play at 14:13. Fricker was set up below the goal line in the corner when his cross-ice pass hit off Giannuzzi’s skate and into the net.

Portland’s third period goals put the game away. Ryder Thompson tipped a Stefan shot from the slot to give Portland a two-goal lead. Then Stefan batted the puck out of mid-air on an over-the-net pass from Cross Hanas at 12:40 of the third.

The Chiefs are in Everett tonight to face the Silvertips before getting an eight-day Christmas break.