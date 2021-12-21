The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Cloudy 31° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  Idaho basketball

Idaho’s game against UC Riverside Wednesday canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

UPDATED: Tue., Dec. 21, 2021

From staff and wire reports

From staff and wire reports

RIVERSIDE, Calif. – Out of an abundance of caution and the well-being of student-athletes, UC Riverside has paused men’s basketball activity due to COVID-19 concerns, canceling the Highlanders’ nonconference game against Idaho that was scheduled for Wednesday.

The Vandals return to Big Sky Conference play to face Northern Arizona on the road on Dec. 30 at 5 p.m. The matchup will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Idaho basketball