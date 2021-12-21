Idaho’s game against UC Riverside Wednesday canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

From staff and wire reports

RIVERSIDE, Calif. – Out of an abundance of caution and the well-being of student-athletes, UC Riverside has paused men’s basketball activity due to COVID-19 concerns, canceling the Highlanders’ nonconference game against Idaho that was scheduled for Wednesday.

The Vandals return to Big Sky Conference play to face Northern Arizona on the road on Dec. 30 at 5 p.m. The matchup will be broadcast live on ESPN+.