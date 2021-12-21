Idaho’s game against UC Riverside Wednesday canceled due to COVID-19 concerns
UPDATED: Tue., Dec. 21, 2021
From staff and wire reports
RIVERSIDE, Calif. – Out of an abundance of caution and the well-being of student-athletes, UC Riverside has paused men’s basketball activity due to COVID-19 concerns, canceling the Highlanders’ nonconference game against Idaho that was scheduled for Wednesday.
The Vandals return to Big Sky Conference play to face Northern Arizona on the road on Dec. 30 at 5 p.m. The matchup will be broadcast live on ESPN+.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.